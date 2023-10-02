ADVERTISEMENT
It's dangerous to rest your legs on a car's dashboard, here's why

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Though it might look fun and relaxing resting your legs on the dashboard of a car is dangerous.

Why you should never rest your legs on the dashboard
It should be avoided for several important reasons:

In case of a crash, a vehicle’s airbags deploy with considerable force and speed to protect passengers.

Placing your feet or legs on the dashboard puts you at risk of serious injury when the airbag inflates.

The force of the airbag can push your legs and feet into your face, chest, or head, causing severe injuries such as broken bones, lacerations, or even facial fractures.

When you're sitting with your legs on the dashboard, you may not be properly positioned in your seat, which can affect the effectiveness of your seatbelt.

A seatbelt is designed to restrain your upper body and keep you secure in your seat during a collision.

Having your legs on the dashboard can compromise the effectiveness of the seatbelt, making you more vulnerable to injury in an accident.

During a high-impact collision, the force can cause the dashboard to deform or break, potentially leading to the ejection of the passenger with their legs on the dashboard.

Being ejected from the vehicle significantly increases the risk of serious injury or death.

Resting your legs on the dashboard may encourage other unsafe behaviouars while in a vehicle, such as not wearing a seatbelt or engaging in distracting activities.

These actions can further increase the risk of injury in a car crash.

It's crucial to never rest your legs on the dashboard of a car for your safety and the safety of other passengers.

Always follow proper seatbelt use and seating positions to minimize the risk of injury in the event of a collision.

