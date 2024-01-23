3 reasons it's a bad idea to take your ex back

Wondering why rekindling an old flame might not be such a hot idea? Here's the lowdown:

1. Being taken for granted Reuniting with an ex might send the wrong signal: that no matter what they do, you're always game for a comeback. This can lead to a lopsided love affair where you're taken for granted.

Your needs and feelings might end up on the back burner, leaving you lost in a relationship that's more about them than it is about you both.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The vicious cycle Ever heard of history repeating itself? That's what often happens with exes. The issues that caused the initial breakup tend to resurface.

If it was bad enough to end once, chances are it hasn't magically fixed itself. You might find yourself stuck in a loop of breakups and makeups.

3. Increasing disrespect Here's a harsh truth: if your ex mistreated you once, taking them back could embolden them to push boundaries further.

They might interpret your willingness to reconcile as a sign that they can get away with more. Respect and mutual care are the bedrocks of a healthy relationship - don't settle for less.

Rekindling an old flame often seems tempting, but it's usually a path paved with repeated heartache and diminishing self-respect.

ADVERTISEMENT