A total of two thousand and eighty-three (2,083) persons have died in 12,502 road accidents recorded in Ghana between January and November this year with Twelve thousand, Seven hundred and Sixty-Six (12,766) persons suffering varying degrees of injuries.

That figure translates into over 2,000 deaths each year, with drink driving, speeding and motor cyclists riding without crash helmet being the topmost contributing factors.

The number of vehicles involved, according to provisional data, are 20,185.

“In 2018 the cases reported from January to November is 12,396, and in 2019, cases reported is 12,502 there is an increase of 0.86% of accident cases reported when compared to 2018. Vehicles that were involved in accidents in 2018 were 20,082 and then in 2019, it is 20,185 increase of 0.79%.

“Persons killed in 2018, we have 2118, and in 2019, it is 2083, a decrease of persons killed by 1.65%. Then persons injured, in 2018 is 12,318 and in 2019 it is 12,766,” The Director-General of Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno regrettably made this known Thursday during the opening ceremony of a two -day training workshop for MTTD accident Investigators in Koforidua.