For what has become a benevolent ritual, Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, has once again embarked on another project.

Lance Corporal Agbeko donates to patients at Korle-Bu hospital

Simon Agbeko has become notable for giving back to the community and fixing damaged state facilities including street traffic lights.

The police officer donated items to accident victims at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He donated a pair of crutches, wheelchairs to the patients to enable them to walk again.

Lance Corporal Agbeko donated an undisclosed amount of money to the patients to pay their bills at the accident centre and children's ward.

He supported by donating and footing the bills of some of the patients who have no hope of leaving the hospital anytime soon if they don't pay.

He contributed his quota to the patients at the Korle-Bu hospital in donating from his pocket.

He described these charitable acts as a manifestation of divine directions from God, which he receives in his dreams.

The junior police officer further pointed out that, it’s the duty of every citizen to do something for his or her country.

Simon Agbeko urged other kind-hearted persons to also donate to support the cause to help the less privilege and persons with disability.