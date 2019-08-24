The damaged traffic light which faced different direction and creates chaos for drivers to obey its instructions and pedestrians to cross the road safely is now in a good condition after the police officer fixed it.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko who is a police officer with the Accra Regional Police Command became known for his humane gestures after he donated pair of crutches, blind walking stick and wheel chairs to the physically challenged on the street.

The police officer with the little he receives from the government went to Odorkor to repair the broken down traffic light.

He said the faulty traffic light pose a grave danger to motorists and it is the reason he want them fixed.

The purpose for fixing the traffic light, he said is to alert the authorities in charge to fix them, so that lives are not needlessly lost on our roads.

He stated that he was aware of the danger the very important warning signal it poses which have knocked down pedestrians.

He appealed to the city authorities to help fix all broken down traffic lights since it pose danger to lives.

"I am appealing for the traffic lights to be fixed because the MTTD being a human institution, we won’t always be on the roads," he said.

"My duty as a police officer is to protect lives and properties and since the traffic light belongs to the state, I'm expected to protect it," he added.

The police officer stated that "I've protected the lives of Ghanaians since no one will be knocked down and I'm happy to fix it."

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko is a police officer who helps the physically challenged persons on the street of Accra by donating to them as one of his endeavours to help the needy in the society.

He has become notable for his continuous giving to the under-served and the needy in society.

He has been touching the lives whiles he contributes his quota to the development of the country.

Watch the video of the police officer repairing the traffic light at Odorkor.