The regions include Upper West, Northern, North East, Savannah and Bono Region.

According to the GHS, although the Greater Accra Region continues to lead the COVID-19 hotspots in Ghana, the region has in recent times recorded a significant drop in its active cases.

Currently, the region's active cases, as of October 7, 2020, were 195.

About a month ago, Greater Accra region's active cases were over 2,000.

The current active COVID-19 cases in Ghana stands at 301 with 306 deaths.

Out of the 47,005, the figure recorded in the country, 46,398.

52 percent of the number are males while 42 percent are females.