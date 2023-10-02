Speaking on the GTV Breakfast show, Antwi acknowledged that some individuals may not be thrilled with their placements or assigned user agencies. However, he emphasized the importance of adapting to these situations in order to contribute to the nation using their acquired skills.
Accept your postings, you have something to bless the nation with - NSS Boss to New Personnel
Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, has urged prospective national service personnel for the 2023/2024 service year to accept their designated postings as they embark on their mandatory one-year national service
Anti stated, "Please accept where you have been posted to because of what you have in you. You have something to bless the nation with. That is what we want to give to society."
He highlighted that the NSS can consider changing postings for personnel facing special challenges, particularly those related to health conditions. Instances such as individuals with health concerns not addressed during the initial form submission may request changes.
The NSS Director cautioned against utilizing unscrupulous means to secure special postings, asserting that the NSS does not provide such services.
On Friday, September 29, 2023, the NSS released the first batch of postings for the 2023/2024 service year, involving 122,275 National Service Personnel across various sectors of the economy.
The statement also mentioned that the second batch of postings will be announced in due course.
Regional validation and registration are scheduled to commence on Monday, 16th October 2023, at centers nationwide. The 2023/2024 National Service Year is set to kick off on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.
