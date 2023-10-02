Accept your postings, you have something to bless the nation with - NSS Boss to New Personnel

Anti stated, "Please accept where you have been posted to because of what you have in you. You have something to bless the nation with. That is what we want to give to society."

He highlighted that the NSS can consider changing postings for personnel facing special challenges, particularly those related to health conditions. Instances such as individuals with health concerns not addressed during the initial form submission may request changes.

The NSS Director cautioned against utilizing unscrupulous means to secure special postings, asserting that the NSS does not provide such services.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the NSS released the first batch of postings for the 2023/2024 service year, involving 122,275 National Service Personnel across various sectors of the economy.

The statement also mentioned that the second batch of postings will be announced in due course.