Born on October 9, 1994, at the SSNIT Hospital in Accra to Alhaji Issah Baba Iddi, popularly known as "Biwadie", Fawan who is now based in the Northern region of Ghana swept through press report headlines after he donated 20 mobile phones to radio station serial callers.

According to the young civil engineer who believes in democracy, the move is to appreciate the effort of these callers who are watchdogs of community development, and ensure the national cake is distributed evenly since all the work to change lives cannot be done solely by philanthropists.

This act of kindness and empowering voices is not new to Alhaji Fawan who has been a socio-economic development advocate throughout his school days from T. I Ahmadiyya Senior High to Central University College, where he obtained BSc. Civil Engineering degree.

The outspoken young politician also holds an executive certificate in Project Management from Logos Business School, a professional certificate in Health and Safety Management in the Oil and Gas Industry from the Imperial College of Mines and Safety and a masters degree in oil and gas management Coventry.

The Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), of Tamale College of Education branch, also experienced the touch of the Fawan after he donated bags of sachet water, packs of bottled water, assorted drinks, pastries, and an envelope of fat cash to student society affiliated to the NDC.

Whilst studying at the Miotso campus of CUC, Alhaji Fawan Issah Iddi who grew interest in politics as means to influence decision making, attempted to establish TEIN CENTRAL CAMPUS BRANCH but became unsuccessful due to circumstances beyond his control.

However, that did stop him from taking responsibilities as a leader who devised means to make an impact in the lives of people around him.

He worked with a group of unemployed youth to find employment in construction firms, assisted in acquiring taxis on loan for others, collaborated closely with others to solicit for private contracts.

Gifted with the business acumen and organizational skills acquired through the experience of working with his father and education, Alhaji Fawan at age 24 established his own business that focuses on construction, woodwork, and interior design

After his National Service with Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited in 2019, he embarked on a new adventure by enrolling in an MSc. program in Oil and Gas Management at Coventry University, which he completed, and is now pursuing a PhD program in Energy Management.

What is the future for the 27-year-old who has also established a record label and media company based in Tamale?

From his experience during the 2020 elections, in mobilizing and sensitizing the youth of the North, particularly in Tamale Central, Tamale North, and Nanton, for the NDC, the soon to be PhD holder, has expressed keen interest in contesting for leadership role in the Northern Region framework of the NDC.

Accordingly, the young man described by many as the true northern lantern has amplified his political activism in the region with the hope to secure victor for the NDC in 2024.

Despite his busy schedules as a businessman and affable young politician that draw many to his side effortlessly, Fawan is a married man.