The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has hit out on the erstwhile John Mahama administration to have constructed a lot of roads in Ghana during its tenure cannot be true.

According to Dr. Bawumia, most of those roads existed only in the NDC propaganda booklet entitled ‘Green Book’.

The Vice President made this assertion when he was cutting sod at Jasikan for works to begin on the stretch of road which covers a 88 kilometres from Hohoe-Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu and it's part of the $2billion Government of Ghana/Sinohydro Master Project Agreement.

Dr. Bawumia told the people of Oti Region: “Contrary to all the nice pictures in the Green Book, we realised that the reality on the ground was very different. For eight years of the previous NDC government, they did not pay much attention to Volta or Oti roads. But today they want to tell us they care more about Volta and Oti than we (NPP) do. For eight years, they accomplished very little,” he said.

“We identified these roads more than two years ago and said we were going to do these roads and the Minister for Finance in the budget mentioned specifically that we are going to do Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu road; and this is what we are seeing today. We are seeing that Hohoe-Jasikan is being done as we speak today, and Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu is being done,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia asked rhetorically “so how can you ignore a region by mobilising for the construction of their roads?” adding “of all the roads that were listed under critical roads in the budget, the only roads that have started are the Hohoe-Jasikan and Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu. They are the only two. All the others that have been listed are still under procurement. So how can you even think that we have ignored Volta Region when it is the one that is starting before any other?”

“The NDC, I am sure, are very embarrassed by their record. They claimed they had fixed so many roads in the country, but today there are demonstrations everywhere across all the regions for more and more roads. In their eight years, they didn’t fix one major road in the Upper East Region; not one. In their eight years in office, not one major road in Upper West Region was completed; not one. So should these regions also say you have ignored them completely, wouldn’t they be justified?” adding “for eight years, you didn’t fix the Volta Region roads. You didn’t fix the Oti roads. And I can go on and on.”