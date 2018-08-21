Aayalolo lands a shuttle service deal at KIA

news

The Greater Accra Private Transport Executives (GAPTE), managers of the Quality Bus Service, popularly known as Aayalolo, has agreed on a deal with the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to undertake shuttle services at the newly opened terminal 3.

The Aayalolo buses will be expected to shuttle air travellers in-between the terminals.

The deal appears to be a breakthrough for the company even though the value of the sealed deal has not been disclosed.

READ ALSO: PAC Chairman accuses Finance Minister of deceiving Parliament on public debt

GAPTE’s operations have been non-profitable since it started 8 months after the service started.

So far, not all of the 245 Aayalolo buses imported into the country in 2016 are in use.

In July 2018, most of the Aayalolo drivers declared an indefinite sit-down strike to protest what they described as deplorable conditions of service.

READ ALSO: Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Asylum Down

They said they had not been paid for the past five months.

The matter was however put before the National Labour Commission which directed the drivers to return to work as an amicable solution is found to the impasse between the drivers and their employers.

However, it is expected that the operations of Aayalolo will be revamped due to this agreement with the KIA.