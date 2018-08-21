Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Asylum Down

news

A mobile money vendor has been killed by suspected armed robbers.

The incident occurred on Monday night around 7:30 near the Iran Clinic at Asylum Down in Accra.

Narrating the incident, a witness said 3 young men on 2 motorbikes asked the mobile money vendor to give them his money. The deceased who is known as Promise Atsu Dayi struggled with them in order not to give the money to the armed robbers.

The suspected robbers shot him leaving Promise dead.

Promise Atsu Dayi left behind a three months old baby and a wife.

Meanwhile, residents have bemoaned the spate of armed robbery cases in the area. They attribute the development to the lack of street lights to illuminate the community.

They’re also appealing to the Police Service to conduct patrol operations in the area to keep residents safe and enable them to go about their legitimate duties in peace.

In a related development, the Police have commenced investigations into the incident.