AG reports board chair to Nana Addo over 'unlawful interference'

The Auditor General accused the Board chair of manipulating procurement processes.
In a petition to President Akufo-Addo, Mr Domelevo said the head of state must intervene in order to prevent manipulation on the part of the board.
He added that procurement decisions have been taken in his absence among other decisions inimical to an effective discharge of his duties.
