AG reports board chair to Nana Addo over 'unlawful interference'

The Auditor General Daniel Domelevo has accused his board chairman Prof. Edward Dua-Agyeman and the other board members of the Ghana Audit Service of “unlawful interferences and violations” of his constitutional mandate.

In a petition to President Akufo-Addo, Mr Domelevo said the head of state must intervene in order to prevent manipulation on the part of the board.

Mr Domelevo accused the Board chair of manipulating procurement processes.

He added that procurement decisions have been taken in his absence among other decisions inimical to an effective discharge of his duties.

Read the full petition below