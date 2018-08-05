Pulse.com.gh logo
Ban on fishing postponed to 2019


Fishing in Ghana Ban on fishing postponed to 2019

The ban on fishing activities, imposed by the fisheries ministry, was to take effect on August 7 but was greeted with protest by fishermen.

play

Government has postponed the ban on fishing to 2019 after a meeting with stakeholders.

The closed season was meant for all fleets comprising canoes, Inshore Boats and trawlers.

The fishermen had condemned the ban, saying the government was going to deprive them of their livelihood.

The closed season was meant for all fleets comprising canoes, Inshore Boats and trawlers.

The fishermen had condemned the ban, saying the government was going to deprive them of their livelihood.

The President of the Farmers and Fishermen Association of Ghana, Rev Kojo Nkrumah, reacted to the ban saying:“Farmers are going to suffer following this decision. \

How do you expect them to feed their families and pay for the fees of their children?” he asked.

“I think proper measures should be introduced to streamline activities of fishermen in the country and not a ban on their activities,” he added.

