PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF REVOCATION OF LICENCES OF INSOLVENT MICROFINANCE COMPANIES AND APPOINTMENT OF RECEIVER

Accra, Ghana, May 31, 2019 - The Bank of Ghana has, with effect from today, revoked the licences of 192 insolvent microfinance companies (see attached list). In addition, licences of another 155 insolvent microfinance companies that have ceased operations (see attached list) have been revoked.

These actions were taken pursuant to section 123 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), which requires the Bank of Ghana to revoke the licence of a bank or Specialised Deposit-taking Institution (SDI) where the Bank of Ghana determines that the institution is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent within the next 60 days. Consequently, the Bank of Ghana has appointed Mr. Eric Nipah as Receiver for the specified institutions in line with section 123 (2) of Act 930.

The revocation of the licences of these institutions is to get rid of insolvent and dormant institutions that have no reasonable prospects of rehabilitation and have denied depositors access to their deposits, thereby constituting a threat to the stability of the financial system. By the revocation of these licences, the Bank of Ghana seeks to protect the stability of the financial system and to protect affected depositors.

To salvage depositors’ funds, the Government of Ghana has made funds available to enable the Receiver pay depositors, after their claims are validated. In line with the hierarchy of creditor claims set out under Act 930, other creditors of the failed institutions will be settled by the Receiver upon validation of their claims and to the extent that the Receiver is able to realise value from the remaining assets of these institutions.

Background

The emergence and rapid growth of microfinance operations in the late 2000s, led to the introduction by the Bank of Ghana of a licensing regime for the industry in 2011 after the promulgation of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Act, 2008 (Act 774).

Existing microfinance operators that had hitherto operated without a licence from the Bank of Ghana, were grandfathered into the new licensing regime introduced in 2011.

Subsequently, these institutions were re-licensed under the now-repealed Banking Act of 2004 (Act 673). A number of additional licences were issued on an annual basis until the end of 2015. By the end of 2015, about 484 microfinance companies had been licensed by the Bank of Ghana.

The majority of licensed microfinance companies began to show signs of distress from 2014 onwards, as a result of severe undercapitalisation, high cost of operations largely from high and unsustainable interest rates offered to depositors, poor lending and investment practices leading to inordinate losses, diversion of customer deposits into private, unprofitable and speculative ventures, general non-compliance with prudential norms, poor corporate governance, weak internal controls, and fraud, among others.

Over the years, the Bank of Ghana notified these institutions of deficiencies and vulnerabilities which had been identified through off-site reviews and onsite examinations. Unfortunately, efforts by the Bank of Ghana to get the affected institutions and their shareholders and directors to rectify these deficiencies yielded no results.

Consequently, the financial position of these institutions continued to deteriorate, leading to their insolvency with majority of them ceasing operations and closing their offices with depositors’ funds locked up. Even those that have not closed their offices are unable to pay their depositors.

This has placed a substantial amount of depositors’ funds at risk. Given the risks that these institutions continue to pose to the entire financial system, and the need to protect depositors, the Bank of Ghana is sanitizing this sector through the orderly resolution of the failed institutions in accordance with sections 123 to 137 of Act 930.

The Way Forward

Following the revocation of the licences of these institutions, a total number of 137 microfinance companies will continue to operate. Going forward, the Bank of Ghana has put in place measures to ensure that the existing institutions remain safe and sound by complying with relevant prudential norms. Among other things, the Bank of Ghana is:

 Undertaking a comprehensive review of licensing and supervisory policies and directives;

 Reviewing the minimum capital requirements for microfinance companies and encouraging possible consolidation through voluntary mergers and acquisitions;

 Introducing proportional corporate governance, fit and proper, and risk management directives;

 Embarking on strict supervision of licensed institutions and enforcement of relevant regulatory requirements;

 Increase the resources available for effective supervision of licensed microfinance companies.

The Bank of Ghana assures the public of its continued commitment to protecting depositors’ funds and promoting the stability of the financial system.

Kindly direct any questions to the Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department of Bank of Ghana. You may call telephone number 0209-125348/0302-665619.

Issued by Bank of Ghana on May 31, 2019

ANNEX: LIST OF 347 MICROFINANCE COMPANIES WHOSE LICENCES HAVE BEEN REVOKED

Name of institution

1ST EYE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED ABEPA MICROFINANCE LIMITED ACEA MICROFINANCE CO. LIMITED ADOM SIKA MICROFINANCE LIMITED ADVALUE MICROFINANCE LIMITED AE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED AF MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED AFRIQUE CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED AKAD MICROFINANCE LIMITED AKI MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED ALL GHANA MICROFINANCE LIMITED ALL INCLUSIVE MICROFINANCE LIMITED ALLIANCETRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED AMISGOLD MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED A-N MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED A-ONE TRUST MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED APPIADUMAN MICROFINANCE LIMITED ASPET-A MICROFINANCE LIMITED A-STAR MICROFINANCE LIMITED AXIS DIRECT MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED BENKOSON MICROFINANCE LIMITED BEST MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED BLUEHILLS MICROFINANCE LIMITED BOAFO NE NYAME MICROFINANCE LIMITED BODEV MICROFINANCE LIMITED BOIN MICROFINANCE LIMITED BONAMAX MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED BRITE LIFE MICROFINANCE LIMITED BROADVIEW CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED CAPITAL AND MORE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED CAPITAL CONNECT MICROFINANCE LIMITED CASH MULTITRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED CASHPHASE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED CASHPLUS MICROFINANCE LIMITED CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY MICROFINANCE LIMITED CITIZEN CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED CITY CREDIT MICROFINANCE LIMITED CONNECT CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED COTTAGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED CREDABILITY INVESTMENT AND MICROFINANCE LIMITED CROWN CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED CROWN HOUSE MICROFINANCE LIMITED CYMAIN CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED CYPRESS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED DAHINSHELI MICROFINANCE LIMITED DAILY CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED DATACASH MICROFINANCE LIMITED DBM MICROFINANCE LIMITED DELIGHT MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED DES MICROFINANCE LIMITED DOLPHIN MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED DONEWEALTH MICROFINANCE LIMITED DOVE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED DPF MICROFINANCE LIMITED D-VANC MICROFINANCE LIMITED DWETIRE MICROFINANCE LIMITED EASYFAST MICROFINANCE LIMITED EBENEZER MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED ECLIPSE MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMEFS MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMERALF MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMERGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMETON MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED EMPIRE CREDIT MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMWL MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED ET MICROFINANCE LIMITED EVERGREEN MICROFINANCE LIMITED EXPRESSWAY MICROFINANCE LIMITED FAST TRACK CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED FINANCIAL REPUBLIC MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED FINO MICROFINANCE LIMITED FIRST CALL MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED FIRST LIBERTY MICROFINANCE LIMITED FOUNTAINGATE MICROFINANCE LIMITED FRONTIER CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED FRONTLINE MICROFINANCE LIMITED FTS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED FUTURE LEADERS MICROFINANCE LIMITED GAB MICROFINANCE LIMITED GAD MICROFINANCE LIMITED GALAXY MICROFINANCE LIMITED GEO MULTI MICROFINANCE LIMITED GG CREDIT MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED GHABSY MICROFINANCE LIMITED GIANT STEPS MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED GLOBAL FEED MICROFINANCE LIMITED GLOBAL TRUST MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED GOD IS PERFECT MICROFINANCE LIMITED GOLDMAN CAPITAL MICROFINANCE CO. LIMITED GREAT NATION MICROFINANCE LIMITED GREENFIELD MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED HEGIS MICROFINANCE LIMITED HERITAGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED HODIDI MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED HOME SUPPORT AND ALLIED MICROFINANCE LIMITED IDOS MICROFINANCE LIMITED INTEGRITY CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED JCF CONSUMER MICROFINANCE LIMITED JDC MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED JEFAM MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED JIDAI MICROFINANCE LIMITED JW MICROFINANCE LIMITED KINGDAVE MICROFINANCE LIMITED KINGSBRIDGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED KKA EMPIRE MICROFINANCE LIMITED KWAHU MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED LAKE VIEW MICROFINANCE LIMITED LEGEND MICROFINANCE CO. LIMITED LIBERTY DMI MICROFINANCE LIMITED LIBERTY TRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED LJ CASHPLUS MICROFINANCE LIMITED LLOYDS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED. MACE MICROFINANCE LIMITED MASADAR MICROFINANCE LIMITED MELBOND MICROFINANCE LIMITED MERIDIAN MICROFINANCE LIMITED MICAID MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED MOP MICROFINANCE LIMITED MULTI MONEY MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED MULTIBILITY MICROFINANCE LIMITED NAS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED NATIONWIDE MICROFINANCE LIMITED NEW BUSINESS MICROFINANCE LIMITED NEW IMAGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED NEW WAYS MICROFINANCE LIMITED NKOSUO MICROFINANCE LIMITED NO. 1 MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED OFS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED OPTIMAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED OSOMUFO MICROFINANCE LIMITED OVAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED PARAGON MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PATHWAY MICROFINANCE LIMITED PEARLHOUSE GHANA MICROFINANCE LIMITED PEESAM MICROFINANCE LIMITED PEREBRIM MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PLANET MICROFINANCE LIMITED PLANTERS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PRIME GUARANTY FSL MICROFINANCE LIMITED PRIMECREDIT MICROFINANCE LIMITED PRIMUS MICROFINANCE LIMITED PROF MICROFINANCE LIMITED PROGRESSIVE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PRONTO MICROFINANCE LIMITED PROSEED MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PURPOSE MICROFINANCE LIMITED Q-STAR INVESTMENTS & MICROFINANCE LIMITED R&J GATEWAY MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED RANCARE MICROFINANCE LIMITED REDEEMER MICROFINANCE LIMITED RENAIZANCE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS MICROFINANCE LIMITED REOB FEKAMS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED RIGHTWAY MICROFINANCE LIMITED RIVERS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED ROPA MICROFINANCE LIMITED ROSS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED ROYAL STEPS MICROFINANCE LIMITED ROYALTY CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED SAFENET MICROFINANCE LIMITED SAMAG MICROFINANCE LIMITED SAVANNAH MICROFINANCE LIMITED SAVPLUS MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED SILVER TRUST MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED SOLID ROCK MICROFINANCE LIMITED SOLUTIONS MICROFINANCE LIMITED SOURCES UNLIMITED MICROFINANCE LIMITED SOVEREIGN MICROFINANCE LIMITED STANDARD TRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED STAR ALLIANCE MICROFINANCE LIMITED STARLING MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED STARTWELL MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED SUPREME TRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED THE ORANGE CAPITAL MICROFINANCE THE RASHARDS MICROFINANCE LIMITED THE TRUSTLINE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED TI MICROFINANCE LIMITED TOTAL DISCOUNT MICROFINANCE LIMITED TRUE LIFE CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED TRUST LINK MICROFINANCE LIMITED TRUST MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED TURNSTAR MICROFINANCE LIMITED UNIK LIFE MICROFINANCE LIMITED UNIQUE MICROFINANCE LIMITED UNIQUE-MAS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED VISION CREDIT MICROFINANCE LIMITED VOA MICROFINANCE LIMITED WE ENABLE MICROFINANCE LIMITED WINTRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED WONDALAND MICROFINANCE LIMITED YAN MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED YEKEN MICROFINANCE LIMITED YOLI MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

Microfinance Companies – Insolvent and ceased operations