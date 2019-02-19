Mrs Obo-Nai, who is a member of Vodafone Ghana’s Executive Committee will have his new appointment take effect from 1st April, 2019.

Vodafone Ghana in a release announced the appointment of Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai to the high office of the CEO of the company.

“An Engineer by profession, she comes into her new role with 22 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications. In addition, she has extensive commercial experience in the telecommunications industry,” it said.

Until her appointment, she was the Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations of Vodafone Ghana.

She also led the company’s Consumer Business Unit. Patricia joined Vodafone Ghana as Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Executive Committee in January 2011. Prior to that, she had worked for 14 years with Millicom Ghana Limited, operators of Tigo.