Cleaning ghost-names on payroll is a slow process - AG


The Auditor General who is currently on a nationwide tour to ensure that ghost-names are deleted from the payroll said that the removal process is quite slow.

The Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelovo, has bemoaned the pace at which ghost-names are removed from the public sector payroll.

Mr Domelovo who is currently on a nationwide tour to ensure that ghost-names are deleted from the payroll said that the removal process is quite slow.

The Auditor General’s Department is currently on a nationwide exercise to ensure those undeserving persons found on the payroll are deleted, but according to the Auditor General, the process is quite slow.

“What we are trying to do is to validate the payroll to ensure that people who are on the payroll are genuine workers. The attritions on the payroll are very high. Each year there are between 10,000 to12,000 people who leave the payroll because they’ve gone on pension, resigned or died and the process of removing these names is very slow. So we are going through it to clean it and those who are on it fraudulently, we take them on,” he said.

He further indicated that his office is committed to also taking on people who were on the payroll fraudulently.

In a just ended exercise to sanitise the payroll in the Central Region, it was found that some persons were employed after they used fake certificates to apply for their jobs.

It was also revealed that many civil servants had been receiving salaries based on fake promotions.

In resolving these issues, the Auditor General’s Department has given all civil servants a 10-day window to present their documents and evidence of their employment.

Those who do not comply will be prosecuted.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

