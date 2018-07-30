Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

ICGC goes electronic in tithes and offering collection


Innovation ICGC goes electronic in tithes and offering collection

Members of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) do not have to be physically present to pay tithes or offerings.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Founder and General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil play

Founder and General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has introduced a new method for the paying of offering and tithes from home.

According to an advert on the official twitter handle of Joy News on Sunday, 29th July 2018, members of ICGC who are unable to attend church on Sundays can pay their offering through an online bill payment platform, ExpressPay.

Tithes are also accepted using the same mode of sending.

This means that one does not have to be physically present to pay tithes or offerings.

READ ALSO: Do business with indigenous banks – Nduom

The church members can easily send their money through the ExpressPay app to the church’s bank account. ExpressPay is available on the Web, Android, and iOS.

This has got people on social media talking. Some believe it is a good idea and find nothing wrong with it since we live in a digital age.

Others have also criticised the General Overseer of the church Pastor Mensa Otabil and the entire leadership for running the church like a business to make money instead of win souls.

READ ALSO: Facebook approves $10 million to protect CEO a day before losing $16.8 billion

This is not the first time ICGC has been in the news for offering and money related issues. In July 2017, people condemned the church for creating a price list for special prayer requests.

The church takes full advantage of technological advancement as it also accepts donations through MTN Mobile Money and its official website.

ICGC also has a fair refund policy that allows donors to request for their money within two days of making donations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Taxes in Ghana: Govt to raise GHc300m from taxing luxury vehicles Taxes in Ghana Govt to raise GHc300m from taxing luxury vehicles
Zuckerberg: Facebook approves $10 million to protect CEO a day before losing $16.8 billion Zuckerberg Facebook approves $10 million to protect CEO a day before losing $16.8 billion
Entrepreneurship: How to deal with failure as you jump from Corporate to Entrepreneurship Entrepreneurship How to deal with failure as you jump from Corporate to Entrepreneurship
Banking In Ghana: Do business with indigenous banks – Nduom Banking In Ghana Do business with indigenous banks – Nduom
Finance: Top 6 strongest currencies in Africa Finance Top 6 strongest currencies in Africa
Dr Ernest Addison: Ghana’s economy is growing stronger – Governor Dr Ernest Addison Ghana’s economy is growing stronger – Governor

Recommended Videos

Minimum Wage Salary: Government increases minimum wage by 10% Minimum Wage Salary Government increases minimum wage by 10%
Rich Influencers: This is how much top celebrities are paid to post on Instagram Rich Influencers This is how much top celebrities are paid to post on Instagram
Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
6 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
7 Zuckerberg Facebook approves $10 million to protect CEO a...bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Do business with indigenous banks – Nduombullet
9 Finance Meet the 5 richest, most successful self-made...bullet
10 Smartphone camera review Which smartphone has the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company...bullet

Business

Illegal Mining Galamsey still ongoing in Abirem – Chief
Money ritual church emerges in Ghana
Minimum Wage Gov’t increases minimum wage by 10%
Daily minimum wage increased to GHc10.65
10% increment Daily minimum wage increased to GHc10.65
How to make a fidget spinner in 5 easy steps
How to make a fidget spinner How to make a fidget spinner in 5 simple steps