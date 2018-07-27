Do business with indigenous banks – Nduom

news

The President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has called on Ghanaians to bank with indigenous banks in order to help grow the country’s economy.

In a Facebook post, Dr Nduom said that Ghanaians must learn to do business with local banks such as GN Bank which he owns.

He argued that most investors in indigenous banks are long-term investors who are supporting Ghana’s development.

Hence the Ghanaian population must support the investors to help develop Ghana.

He added that the shareholders are doing all within their power including investing in the bank’s operations to meet the Bank of Ghana’s minimum capital requirement of GhS400 million.

“The shareholders are patient, long-term investors who are in banking to support Ghana’s development. They are not in the business for short-term gain. And they will invest more of their capital in the Bank to reach the GHS400 million minimum capital required by the Bank of Ghana.”