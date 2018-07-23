news

Customers of First Allied Savings and Loans have been unable to withdraw their money from the company.

According to some customers, they receive less than 10 percent of the amounts they go to withdraw at the various branches of the bank.

This has left the customers stranded as they are unable to get their money for their needed activities.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, a customer said managers offered to give her GHC 50 from the GHC10, 000 she wanted to withdraw.

“My supplier in Western Region who has an account with the bank asked me to deposit GHC10, 000 into his account so that he can use it to buy my produce and send to me for shipment. So I did that two weeks ago hoping he could withdraw the money the same day, but for two weeks now we have been chasing this money, now they want to give me GHC100 from the 10,000.”

Another customer also said that he was offered GHS50 today after several visits to the bank to withdraw GHS10, 500.

“I have been here more than five times since last week, for my money. Because I know they wouldn’t give the amount I want, I asked them to give me GHS1, 000. But they said they will not get the GHS1, 000 unless GHS50. But I won’t accept that, today if they don’t give me the GHS1000, I will not go.”

The officials of the Adabraka branch did not speak on the record. They, however, explained that they are unable to pay customers due to limited funds caused by a panic withdrawal that has hit the company since last month.

They attributed the massive withdrawal to rumors that the company belonged to the embattled former GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi.