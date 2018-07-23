Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily

news

The Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loan has been closed down temporarily for business.

This action was taken after a middle-aged woman was last week assaulted by a policeman at the branch.

A notice posted in front of the banking hall said the branch will be opened on July 24, 2018.

“Dear all, please note that our banking hall shall not open today 23rd July 2018 for business. We shall open for business from 24th July 2018. Sorry for any incontinence caused you,” the notice read.

A video went viral on social media showing a policeman assigned to the Savings and Loans physically abusing a woman who was carrying a baby at the headquarters of Midland Savings and Loans at Shiashe in Accra.

Patience Osafo had refused to leave the banking hall after the company failed to allow her to withdraw GHC270 from her savings account. The staff asked the AK-47-wielding policeman to get her out and in the process, assaulted her.

The policeman, at the centre of the incident, Frederick Amanor Skalla, has since been arrested by the Police on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, for investigations and prosecution.

He has also been interdicted pending disciplinary action against him.

The company has issued an apology to the assaulted customer and the general public.