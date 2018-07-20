Pulse.com.gh logo
Uniformed Policeman beats nursing mother


  • Published: , Refreshed:

A police personnel has been videoed abusing a woman in a banking hall.

The woman who was carrying a child is seen screaming in the video and trying to fight the man.

In a banking hall which seems like that of a Midland Savings and Loans, the Policeman beat the woman brutally.

He used an umbrella and at a point his riffle to hit the woman and her child.

As the fight was ongoing, one man tried separating the two people involved.

The reason for the fight is not readily known, however, some of the people present kept asking the woman to stop so they give her GHC250.

The Ghana Police is yet to respond to this video.

