Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Nicholas Essuon, a mobile money operator has been killed by armed robbers at Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Essuon was shot in the back by the robbers at his home after his return from work at 8pm.

Narrating the incident, the wife of Essuon, 38, said she was on the way to welcome her husband back home from work when two persons on motorbike suddenly appeared.

“Later I saw a third person loitering around. By the time I realised they had shot my husband in the neck. As I attempted to shout for help they warned me to keep quiet else they would kill me,” she narrated, amidst tears.

The robbers made away with the day sales as well as some recharge cards.

She said after the robbers had bolted, some neighbours took the deceased to the Amanfro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

