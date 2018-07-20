news

Midland Savings and Loans Limited has condemned the action of the policeman who abused a nursing mother in one of their banking halls.

In a statement issued by the management of the company, it stated that they “condemn in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.”

“We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilised act,” it added.

The statement also said that they had reported the incident to the Ghana Police for further investigation and legal action.

The statement did not, however, mention what will happen to the staff of the company who possibly watched as the police officer abused the woman.

The Police officer is called Frederick Amanor Skalla.

It is not confirmed why he was beating the nursing mother.

However, reports suggest that the nursing mother who was carrying her child got to the banking hall late.

The staff of the financial institution asked the policeman to drive her out of the banking hall.

Skalla used an umbrella to hit the woman, punched her in the face and dragged her on the floor.

Read the full statement below