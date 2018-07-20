Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Midland Savings condemns police brutality at their head office


Abusive Police Midland Savings and Loans condemns police brutality at their head office

In a statement issued by the management of the company, it stated that they “condemn in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.”

  • Published:
play

Midland Savings and Loans Limited has condemned the action of the policeman who abused a nursing mother in one of their banking halls.

In a statement issued by the management of the company, it stated that they “condemn in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.”

“We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilised act,” it added.

The statement also said that they had reported the incident to the Ghana Police for further investigation and legal action.

READ ALSO: Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi

The statement did not, however, mention what will happen to the staff of the company who possibly watched as the police officer abused the woman.

The Police officer is called Frederick Amanor Skalla.

It is not confirmed why he was beating the nursing mother.

READ ALSO: Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

However, reports suggest that the nursing mother who was carrying her child got to the banking hall late.

play

 

The staff of the financial institution asked the policeman to drive her out of the banking hall.

Skalla used an umbrella to hit the woman, punched her in the face and dragged her on the floor.

Read the full statement below

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Abuse In Banking Hall: Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman in banking hall
Abusive Police: Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother
Chaos: Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi
Video: Uniformed Policeman beats nursing mother Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing mother
Infrastructure: Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit Infrastructure Korle-Bu opens new Accident and Emergency Unit
Murder: Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Recommended Videos

Better Policies: Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo Better Policies Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo
Budget Review: Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000 Budget Review Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000
Free SHS: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Free SHS Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe



Top Articles

1 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's deathbullet
2 Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing motherbullet
3 Crime Armed robbers murder 25-year old hairdresser at Kasoabullet
4 Vigilantism 3 of 7 killed ‘robbers’ were Delta Force membersbullet
5 Confusion Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed...bullet
6 Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the...bullet
7 Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasibullet
8 Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfrobullet
9 Clarification Disregard false reports, we are still...bullet
10 Fire Service Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no...bullet

Local

Kwame A Plus says Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster
Number 12 Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster - A Plus
Police gun down another suspected armed robber in Dansoman
Gov't releases GHS 30m for NABCO
Employment Gov't releases GHS 30 million for NABCO
Probe death of 7 Kumasi robbers - Muntaka
Investigations Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't