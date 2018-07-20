Pulse.com.gh logo
Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi


Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi

According to reports, the IGP bolted when the youth stormed the meeting grounds chanting war songs and destroying anything in their sight.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Zongo youth chase away IGP in Kumasi

Zongo youth chase away IGP in Kumasi

Rioting youth from some Zongo communities in Kumasi chased away the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu when they disrupted a meeting he was attending at Asawase.

He was in a meeting with the Zongo Minister, Boniface Saddique and the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

According to reports, the IGP bolted when the youth stormed the meeting grounds chanting war songs and destroying anything in their sight.

The youth, reports say have blocked roads with burnt tyres and blocks making it difficult for residents to access the area.

READ ALSO: 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's death

The chaos at Asawase follows the shooting and killing of some seven suspected robbers by the Police on Tuesday. Relatives and members of the New Patriotic Party in the region have claimed the suspects were not robbers as claimed by the Police.

On Tuesday, the Police Command in Kumasi announced that they have killed seven out of the eight armed robbers that attacked and killed their colleague in Manso Nkwanta.

Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'

Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over armed 'robbers'

(MyJoyOnline)

 

The robbers attacked the bus the deceased officer, Lance Corporal Tieku was travelling on from Ayirebikrom to Manso Nkwanta and shot him.

The cop with service number No 50613 died at the St Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum in the Ashanti Region where he was on admission receiving treatment.

Police had to fire tear gas to disperse the angry youth who have been rioting since Thursday after killing of some suspected armed robbers, reports say.

Gov't releases GHS 30m for NABCO
Employment Gov't releases GHS 30 million for NABCO
Probe death of 7 Kumasi robbers - Muntaka
Investigations Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't
Probe death of 7 Kumasi robbers - Muntaka
Investigations Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't
Building a Ghana beyond filth – do your part by cleaning your environment
#62Steps Building a Ghana beyond filth – do your part by cleaning your environment