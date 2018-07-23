Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings and Loans


Midland Police Abuse Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings and Loans

Sources suggest that many customers used their mobile money to withdraw some or all of their money. Others promised to withdraw their savings on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Customers of Midland Savings and Loans have been withdrawing their monies from the bank because they fear the bank may be going through some cash crises.

Sources suggest that many customers used their mobile money to withdraw some or all of their money.

Others promised to go to the bank on Monday so they can withdraw their savings.

READ ALSO: Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily

A video went viral on social media showing a policeman assigned to the Savings and Loans physically abusing a woman who was carrying a baby at the headquarters of Midland Savings and Loans at Shiashe in Accra.

Patience Osafo had refused to leave the banking hall after the company failed to allow her to withdraw GHC270 from her savings account. The staff asked the AK-47-wielding policeman to get her out and in the process, assaulted her.

READ ALSO: Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board

The policeman, at the centre of the incident, Frederick Amanor Skalla, has since been arrested by the Police on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, for investigations and prosecution.

He has also been interdicted pending disciplinary action against him.

The company has issued an apology to the assaulted customer and the general public.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans can't withdraw their money Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans can't withdraw their money
Midland Police Assault: Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily Midland Police Assault Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily
Job sites in Ghana: Job sites in Ghana you can follow for real jobs Job sites in Ghana Job sites in Ghana you can follow for real jobs
Nigeria To The World: Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board Nigeria To The World Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board
Ban On Fishing: Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng Ban On Fishing Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng
Kwabena Duffuor: Official: Duffuor’s assets not being auctioned Kwabena Duffuor Official: Duffuor’s assets not being auctioned

Recommended Videos

Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public againbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Midland Police Assault Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans...bullet
4 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
6 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
7 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
8 Midland Police Abuse Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings...bullet
9 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
10 Number 12 Panic withdrawals hit savings & loans...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet

Business

Former Finance Minister, Seth Tekper
Taxes In Ghana Don't rejoice; VAT has been hiked through ‘backdoor’ – Seth Tekper
The Finance Minister; Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia walking to the chamber
Full Text 2018 mid-year budget review presented by Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
2018 Budget Review Prepare to pay 35% tax if you earn 10k and above
Money ritual church emerges in Ghana
2018 Budget Review Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta