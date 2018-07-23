Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings and Loans

news

Customers of Midland Savings and Loans have been withdrawing their monies from the bank because they fear the bank may be going through some cash crises.

Sources suggest that many customers used their mobile money to withdraw some or all of their money.

Others promised to go to the bank on Monday so they can withdraw their savings.

READ ALSO: Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily

A video went viral on social media showing a policeman assigned to the Savings and Loans physically abusing a woman who was carrying a baby at the headquarters of Midland Savings and Loans at Shiashe in Accra.

Patience Osafo had refused to leave the banking hall after the company failed to allow her to withdraw GHC270 from her savings account. The staff asked the AK-47-wielding policeman to get her out and in the process, assaulted her.

READ ALSO: Ex-Nigerian Minister appointed to Twitter’s board

The policeman, at the centre of the incident, Frederick Amanor Skalla, has since been arrested by the Police on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, for investigations and prosecution.

He has also been interdicted pending disciplinary action against him.

The company has issued an apology to the assaulted customer and the general public.