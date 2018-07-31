Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Ghana to introduce ‘first port duty rule’


Fighting Corruption Ghana to introduce ‘first port duty rule’

Under the First Port Duty Rule, Customs officials of the landlocked nations will be at Ghana’s ports, and the importer will be directed to the appropriate country desk to pay if it is actually a transit good.

  • Published:
Dr Bawumia play

Dr Bawumia

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government will soon introduce and implement the First Port Duty Rule at Ghana’s ports.

Dr Bawumia said this implementation will happen to help deal with smuggling arising from diverted transit goods supposedly meant for landlocked countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was speaking at the 39th Council and Conference of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) in Accra on Monday, July 30, 2018.

READ ALSO: Cleaning ghost-names on payroll is a slow process - AG

“So much smuggling is taking place through “Transit” trade to neighbouring countries such as Togo, Burkina, Niger, and Mali. Not only does Ghana lose, the other countries also lose revenue when unapproved routes are used for example.”

“For the most part, the goods never leave Ghana.  Ghana will, therefore, be introducing the First Port Duty Rule hopefully before the end of the year. Under this rule, the customs authorities of our neighbouring countries will have a presence at our port.”

“So if an importer claims they are going to Mali or Burkina Faso, they just go to the Malian or Burkina desks and pay their duties,” Vice President Bawumia explained.

Dr Bawumia also said that there is the need for the neighbouring countries to be committed to this development in order to help all the countries.

READ ALSO: Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if kept in retail markets

He further urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to effectively ensure the enforcement of the implementation of the axle load policy, which mandates all member countries to limit a 6-axle truck to a 60-tonne loading capacity in order to prevent the destruction of roads.

“As you may be aware, Ghana has consistently complied with and implemented this loading policy since 2009 when the enforcement came into effect. The goal is to protect the roads infrastructure in our sub-region. Unfortunately, it has been reported that not all other ECOWAS member countries are complying with this policy. This undermines regional cooperation and creates an atmosphere of unfairness in Transit Trade on the various corridors in the sub-region.”

“Ghana is committed to improving its ports and road corridors to enhance international trade with its trading partners. We are therefore open to the best examples and recommendations towards achieving these goals,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Low-Income Level: Blame gov't for poor wages – Koomson Low-Income Level Blame gov't for poor wages – Koomson
Ghanaian Retail Market: Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if kept in retail markets Ghanaian Retail Market Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if kept in retail markets
Finance: Top 6 strongest currencies in Africa Finance Top 6 strongest currencies in Africa
Corruption: Cleaning ghost-names on payroll is a slow process - AG Corruption Cleaning ghost-names on payroll is a slow process - AG
Lifestyle: The cost of renting these lavish apartments in Accra is mind-blowing Lifestyle The cost of renting these lavish apartments in Accra is mind-blowing
Ameri Deal Amendment: Consumers may pay more for electricity – Experts predicts Ameri Deal Amendment Consumers may pay more for electricity – Experts predicts

Recommended Videos

Rich Influencers: This is how much top celebrities are paid to post on Instagram Rich Influencers This is how much top celebrities are paid to post on Instagram
Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo



Top Articles

1 Innovation ICGC goes electronic in tithes and offering collectionbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
5 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
6 Taxes in Ghana Govt to raise GHc300m from taxing luxury vehiclesbullet
7 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be...bullet
8 Zuckerberg Facebook approves $10 million to protect CEO a...bullet
9 Ghanaian Retail Market Nigerian traders promise to pay...bullet
10 Mid-Year Budget Review New tax measures take effect...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
8 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Entrepreneurship How to deal with failure as you jump from Corporate to Entrepreneurship
Nduom-1.jpg
Banking In Ghana Do business with indigenous banks – Nduom
Entrepreneurship How to be resourceful as an entrepreneur
Dr Ernest Addison Ghana’s economy is growing stronger – Governor