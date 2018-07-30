Pulse.com.gh logo
Nigerian traders promise to pay tax if kept in retail markets


The leader of the Nigerian Traders Group in Ghana, Yahaya Alhassan has pleaded that the government keeps them in the Ghanaian retail market.

Yahaya Alhassan promised that his people will pay taxes to the government of Ghana.

His comments come after the government suspended a directive to sack foreign retailers from the Ghanaian market.

He welcomed the decision to suspend the directive and promised to educate his members on the need to pay taxes.

The Trade Ministry last month issued a directive to foreign traders operating on the market to move out by July 27. However, this was suspended due to low education and inadequate consultations.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) said they were disappointed in the government for the reversal.

The Association has accused the foreigners of selling fake and substandard goods to the Ghanaian consumers.

It has also accused the foreigners of evading taxes.

But Yahaya Alhassan told Accra-based Citi FM that “the Nigerian traders are many so we cannot control all of them but we will make sure that they all do the right things.”

“We are very law-abiding and we mean no evil. I understand their frustration but they should understand that God gives and will give all of us our share of the market,” he added.

The group was also thankful to the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana Olufemi Abikoye for the diplomatic discussions with the Ghanaian government for the suspension of the directive.

