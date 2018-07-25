Pulse.com.gh logo
Government suspends deadline for removing foreigners in retail markets


Ghanaian Retail Market Gov't suspends deadline for removing foreigners in retail markets

In a statement issued by the Ministry, it explained that the suspension is to help them intensify sensitization and education in the domestic retail trade sector.

  • Published:
play

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has suspended the deadline given for removing foreigners from Ghana’s retail markets.

In a statement issued by the Ministry, it explained that the suspension is to help them intensify sensitization and education in the domestic retail trade sector.

The Ministry, therefore, demanded that cooperation of the trading community and the general public in this regard.

READ ALSO: Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm

The government earlier gave notice to all foreign retailers to leave the country’s retail market by July 27, 2018, or face severe sanctions.

Per the GIPC law Section 27(1) of the GIPC Act, a person who is not a citizen or an enterprise which is not wholly owned by citizen shall not invest or participate in the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place.

Over the years, Ghanaian retailers have complained about foreigners including the Chinese invading the retail sector.

READ ALSO: 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum capital – BoG

In 2016, some fishing gear retailers threatened to close down shops operated by Chinese nationals if the government does not stop them from establishing retail businesses.

According to the aggrieved traders, the Chinese who are mainly their suppliers had also established shops in the country and are engaging in retailing of the fishing gears and other equipment.

They further disclosed that the Chinese had employed Ghanaians who fronted as owners of the shops.

