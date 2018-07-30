Pulse.com.gh logo
New tax measures take effect from August 1


New tax measures take effect from August 1

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation of the 2018 mid-year budget review said the measures put in place will help the government deal with revenue shortfalls.

  • Published:
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta play

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta

The new tax measures mentioned by the Finance Minister during his presentation of the 2018 mid-year budget will be implemented from August 1, 2018.

The revised tax measures include the restructured VAT rate, Luxury Vehicle Tax, and 35 percent tax on persons earning more than ¢10,000.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation of the 2018 mid-year budget review said the measures put in place will help the government deal with revenue shortfalls.

The review was also meant to ensure that government ends the year meeting its revised revenue target of ¢51 billion.

Amendments to VAT

The law is to revise the VAT rate to 12½ percent on the taxable value of good and service and imports.

The Amendments would change section 3 of the VAT act 2013 (Act 870) to mandate a taxable person to account for tax payable under that section, at a rate of 12½ percent, calculated on the value of the taxable supply of the goods or services or the value of the import.

The government is looking forward to securing about ¢285 million from August to December 2018.

The various taxes were approved by parliament over the weekend paving the way for the implementation take off.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

