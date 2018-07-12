Pulse.com.gh logo
Government to crack the whip on foreign retailers


The laws of Ghana stipulate that the retail sector is reserved for Ghanaians, and does not permit foreigners to veer into the sector.

The Government of Ghana has issued an ultimatum to all non-Ghanaians involved in retailing to put a stop to their businesses.

A statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry said all foreign retailers in the country have until July, 27, 2018, to stop their operations.

According to statement, strict legal action will be taken against defaulters since their actions are against the law.

However, many foreigners have been operating retail businesses in the country, contrary to the provision of the Act [GIPC Law 2013].

“Notice is hereby given to all non-Ghanaians who are engaged in retail trading activities contrary to the provision of the Act [GIPC Law 2013] to desist from doing so. All persons engaged in such practices are, therefore, advised to stop to avoid legal actions being taken against them,” sections of the statement from the Trade Ministry reads.

“Offenders are entreated to move out of the markets by Friday, 27 July 2018,” the statement added.

The directive comes following numerous complaints by members of the Ghana Traders Union Association (GUTA) over the influx of foreign nationals in the retail sector.

