Court lifts 3-year ban on Lawyer Sosu


The decision follows an Application for Judicial Review filed by Francis Sosu where he challenged the decision of the General legal council which suspended him in 2017.

  • Published:
An Accra Human Rights Court has set-aside the orders of the General Legal Council suspending Human Rights Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu from practice for 3years.

The court presided by Justice Gifty also set-aside the one year mentorship handed to Lawyer Sosu. According to the judge the charges of Touting and Personal Advertisement as grave misconduct brought against him were not in accordance with law.

Sosu was suspended by the General Legal Council (GLC) following a disciplinary action opened against him by the professional body.

He was banned for three years after pleading guilty to charges brought against him.

One of the charges, on the basis of which he suffered a one-year ban, was out of a complaint brought by Mr. Agyare accusing the lawyer of attempting to swindle him.

The GLC also said that he had flouted the Professional Conduct and Etiquette rules by advertising his legal firm’s name and address on social media platform, Facebook.

 

