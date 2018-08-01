Pulse.com.gh logo
Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigo


Gifty Bingley, Director of Corporate Affairs, Tigo Ghana play

The Director, Brand and Corporate Communications of AirtelTigo Gifty Bingley have resigned from her position.

She has worked with the Tigo and AirtelTigo brand for 4 years.

In an Instagram post, Gifty Bingley said that she is moving on to a different adventure but did not state specifically where she going.

“After four years I have made the decision to move on to a different adventure.”

“My time at Tigo/AirtelTigo has been both challenging and rewarding. You know how you can look at a job and say to yourself, ‘I’ve got this? I can kick professional ass here?’ That’s how it was like at Tigo. I got real hands-on and created magic,” she added.

She expressed gratitude to all who made her work with the company a fruitful one.

“I am grateful to my mentors and team members - leadership truly is a journey. As I prepare to take on my next adventure, I rest in the faith that I have a tribe that keeps me balanced and won’t watch me fail.”

Gifty Bingley holds double Masters’ Degrees in Political Communication from the University of Leeds, and Development Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. She trained as a journalist at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and is an alumnus of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK.

