Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaulting


Internet Providers Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaulting

A source form Glo Ghana told Pulse.com.gh a court ruled that Glo Ghana stops providing the service to Surfline.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Telecom company, Glo Ghana has stopped providing support service for Surfline to deliver its internet service, due to an outstanding debt owed by Surfline.

A source form Glo Ghana told Pulse.com.gh that the debt issue resulted in a legal tussle. The court ruled that Glo Ghana stops providing the service to Surfline.

According to him, Glo did its best to ensure the situation did not get out of hand but Surfline did not help matters. He added that officials of the two entities are now in meetings over the way forward.

READ ALSO: Gov’t establishes new indigenous bank[full text]

Some customers of Surfline Ghana Limited have expressed their frustration over the internet blackout by the company.

According to some of the Surfline customers they have not had internet access for the past 3 days.

In a Facebook post, on July 31, 2018, Surfline apologised for the internet blackout attributing it to “technical challenges.”

“Dear Customer, we apologize for your inability to access our network at the moment due to some technical challenges. Our Team is working to restore service.”

“There are no specific timelines as at now. Our team is working around the clock to restore connectivity as soon as possible. We will communicate with you via SMS & Social Media when our services are fully restored. Thank you for your patience,” it added.

READ ALSO: Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5 indigenous banks

Surfline added that the said technical challenges affected all its call centres hence their inability to effectively communicate the internet blackout to customers.

These explanations have not gone down well with customers of Surfline on social media. Most of them argue that Surfline has shut down its call centre to avoid the pressure from customers who were going to call for explanations.

The internet service provider was established in 2011 but was officially launched in August 2014. It was adjudged the Best 4G LTE internet service provider of the Year in 2015.

According to the National Communications Authority in 2016, out of the 109,124 Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) subscriptions in Ghana at the time, Surfline topped with 81,325 customers representing 74.5 percent market share.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Bank Merger: Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5 indigenous banks Bank Merger Here are the reasons BoG revoked licenses of 5 indigenous banks
Banks Merger: Gov’t establishes new indigenous bank[full text] Banks Merger Gov’t establishes new indigenous bank[full text]
Merger Of Banks: Unibank shareholders took GH¢5.3bn from bank Merger Of Banks Unibank shareholders took GH¢5.3bn from bank
Merger of Banks: Here are the 5 CEOs/MDs behind the ‘collapsed’ banks Merger of Banks Here are the 5 CEOs/MDs behind the ‘collapsed’ banks
Bank of Ghana: Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes - Financial Analyst Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes - Financial Analyst
Backtrack: Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal

Recommended Videos

Business Insider: 4 signs you're going to be really successful Business Insider 4 signs you're going to be really successful
Luxury Vehicles Tax: Government to raise GHc300m from taxing luxury vehicles Luxury Vehicles Tax Government to raise GHc300m from taxing luxury vehicles
Broadcast Messages: WhatsApp to stop users from forwarding messages to over 20 people Broadcast Messages WhatsApp to stop users from forwarding messages to over 20 people



Top Articles

1 Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri dealbullet
2 Banking In Ghana uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoGbullet
3 Paying Tax Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle taxbullet
4 Moving On Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigobullet
5 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
6 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
7 Internet Providers Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for...bullet
8 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
9 Banking Industry Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately...bullet
10 Collecting Taxes Gov’t begins collection of luxury...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
3 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Bundles AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry
President Akufo-Addo
Corruption In Ghana President Akufo-Addo says his family is not corrupt
1District 1Factory 50 companies to start production by end of 2018– Osafo-Maafo
Money ritual church emerges in Ghana
Low-Income Level Blame gov't for poor wages – Koomson