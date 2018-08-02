Glo Ghana cuts support to Surfline for defaulting

news

Telecom company, Glo Ghana has stopped providing support service for Surfline to deliver its internet service, due to an outstanding debt owed by Surfline.

A source form Glo Ghana told Pulse.com.gh that the debt issue resulted in a legal tussle. The court ruled that Glo Ghana stops providing the service to Surfline.

According to him, Glo did its best to ensure the situation did not get out of hand but Surfline did not help matters. He added that officials of the two entities are now in meetings over the way forward.

Some customers of Surfline Ghana Limited have expressed their frustration over the internet blackout by the company.

According to some of the Surfline customers they have not had internet access for the past 3 days.

In a Facebook post, on July 31, 2018, Surfline apologised for the internet blackout attributing it to “technical challenges.”

“Dear Customer, we apologize for your inability to access our network at the moment due to some technical challenges. Our Team is working to restore service.”

“There are no specific timelines as at now. Our team is working around the clock to restore connectivity as soon as possible. We will communicate with you via SMS & Social Media when our services are fully restored. Thank you for your patience,” it added.

Surfline added that the said technical challenges affected all its call centres hence their inability to effectively communicate the internet blackout to customers.

These explanations have not gone down well with customers of Surfline on social media. Most of them argue that Surfline has shut down its call centre to avoid the pressure from customers who were going to call for explanations.

The internet service provider was established in 2011 but was officially launched in August 2014. It was adjudged the Best 4G LTE internet service provider of the Year in 2015.

According to the National Communications Authority in 2016, out of the 109,124 Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) subscriptions in Ghana at the time, Surfline topped with 81,325 customers representing 74.5 percent market share.