GNPC buys $7.5m property from CEO's former company


Dr KK Sarpong who once acted as Chief Executive of Global Haulage Company Limited directed that GNPC pays his former employers $7.5 million without delay for a 6-block residential apartment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong play

Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) ordered for an urgent transfer of $7.5 million to a company he once worked for.

According to a document sighted by Accra-based Joy FM, Dr KK Sarpong who once acted as Chief Executive of Global Haulage Company Limited signed a memo directing the Chief Finance Officer to pay his former employers $7.5 million without delay.

The intercepted memo is dated December 29, 2017.

The amount was for a 6-block residential apartment purchased from Global Haulage for which Dr KK Sarpong once acted as Chief Executive.

Dr Sarpong said these in the memo, published below.

“I can confirm that we have executed the underlying sale and purchase agreement with the seller. The documents are in the custody of our legal officer, Ms Ama Awuah Kyeremateng who unfortunately is presently out of town to give them to support the payment”.

“I am by this memo authorising you to effect the payment to Global Haulage Company Limited, the vendor instantly as per their invoice attached.”

“Suffice it to note that a thorough post audit of the transaction can be done once full office work resumes on 8th January, 2018.”

In the memo, it is stated that the property is located at Chapel Hills in Takoradi in the Western Region and comes with ancillary properties.

play

 

In the memo, the Dr Sarpong added that he takes full responsibility for the transaction which was carried out in December 2017.

The finance officer wired the funds to the accounts of Global Haulage Company that same day.

play

 

On January 3, 2018, a second payment of $2 million was made to the same company to bring the total payment advanced for the same property to $9.5million.

Responding to this on Accra-based Joy FM, Dr Sarpong confirmed the purchase of the property but explained that it has between 18 to 21 buildings in a gated community and not 6-blocks as stated in the memo.

