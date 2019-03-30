The Facebook Live interaction session tagged, “A date with Gold Coast Fund Management” was used by the company to further engage its customers on the current state of their investments.

Gold Coast Fund Management which is a full-service investment bank in Ghana provides individuals and corporate clients with short and long-term investment opportunities.

Customers at the beginning of this month thronged the premises of various branches of the company across the country to withdraw their investments for fear of losing it due to the problems faced by some other investment firms in the last year.

Fans on the page had various reactions. Although several asked questions which were answered live, many were enthused about the initiative to engage and inform them about the company’s strategies to settle their payment.

One fan shared Becca Afriyie said: ‘Positive Results only!’ While another, presumably, a customer, Eastwood Eldad Yeboah said: ‘It’s good that way... Coming live to address issues in such a critical moment in investment industry is great’.

Nana Ofori Owusu, yet another commenter to the Gold Coast Facebook Live session urged the company to do more live interactions with customers.

Benjamin Afreh, General Manager of Investor Relations was in the hot seat as he engaged Gold Coast fans on Facebook Live. He told customers that the company will continue working with regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to ensure all customer payment requests are handled adequately. He added that the company was in the process of paying customers although many customers were still going strong with the company.

He assured customers that the company has not lost a pesewa of their contributions and urged them to avoid panic withdrawals.