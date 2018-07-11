Pulse.com.gh logo
GSA to raid markets off fake products


The Director-General of the GSA, Professor Alex Doodo told the media that the swoop has become necessary following the increased importation of substandard products into the local market especially, electronic products.

  • Published:
Accra Markets.jpg play

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will from this month embark on several swoops across the country to remove fake and substandard products from the market.

According to the Authority, up to 90 percent of electrical cables on the market are inferior products, posing a major threat to consumers.

Also, the country is said to be losing millions of cedis due to the sale of such products in the country.

Mr Doodo said that the authority will start prosecuting individuals who import substandard products.

“The products and quality we found on the market requires a new strategy and that is to go beyond the seizing of products to prosecute the culprits,” he said.

He said the personnel of the GSA will pose as regular buyers in order to track the dealers of the inferior product and call for their arrest.

Meanwhile, the GSA has held several meetings with key stakeholders, including the Ghana Union of Traders Association, (GUTA) to agree on the mode of implementation of the new strategy have been held.

