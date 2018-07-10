Pulse.com.gh logo
Blay tells critics to emulate NPP's business ideas


The Chairman of the NPP Freddie Blay said that they are starting businesses to keep the Danquah-Busia-Dombo family viable and vibrant, especially at the grassroots level.

  Published:
The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has called on other political parties to learn from them instead of criticising the business ventures of the governing party.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Blay said that they are starting businesses to keep the Danquah-Busia-Dombo family viable and vibrant, especially at the grassroots level.

He also responded to allegations of vote-buying after he promised to buy 275 buses for the party in every constituency.

READ ALSO: GNPC denies financing Blay's campaign

Critics say he used the buses to get more votes since they arrived just in time ahead of the NPP’s recently-held National Delegates’ Conference in Koforidua on Saturday, 7 July.

“We want to generate revenue for the party and we want to encourage them; it’s not a dash, it’s to be used to work for money to be made to help the party. It might not be the end.”

play

 

“As I told you, we are going into the hospitality industry [and] a few other things that we are thinking about,” he added.

READ ALSO: Freddie Blay didn't buy votes, he only helped NPP - Afenyo Markin

Mr Blay said the opposition parties should rather emulate them instead of criticising the industriousness.

“I would rather suggest that other political parties do the same. The class of politicians that we are, we should not give the impression that we only get money when we are in power, we shouldn’t give the impression that we only depend on government and find ways and means and people accept it that all politicians are corrupt,” he said.

