The decision was taken after they were found to be insolvent or have ceased operations.

These actions were taken pursuant to section 123 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), the statement explained.

The Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act requires the BoG to revoke the licence of a bank or Specialised Deposit-taking Institution (SDI) where the Bank of Ghana determines that the institution is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent within the next 60 days.

Below are the affected companies

Name of institution

1ST EYE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED ABEPA MICROFINANCE LIMITED ACEA MICROFINANCE CO. LIMITED ADOM SIKA MICROFINANCE LIMITED ADVALUE MICROFINANCE LIMITED AE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED AF MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED AFRIQUE CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED AKAD MICROFINANCE LIMITED AKI MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED ALL GHANA MICROFINANCE LIMITED ALL INCLUSIVE MICROFINANCE LIMITED ALLIANCETRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED AMISGOLD MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED A-N MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED A-ONE TRUST MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED APPIADUMAN MICROFINANCE LIMITED ASPET-A MICROFINANCE LIMITED A-STAR MICROFINANCE LIMITED AXIS DIRECT MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED BENKOSON MICROFINANCE LIMITED BEST MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED BLUEHILLS MICROFINANCE LIMITED BOAFO NE NYAME MICROFINANCE LIMITED BODEV MICROFINANCE LIMITED BOIN MICROFINANCE LIMITED BONAMAX MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED BRITE LIFE MICROFINANCE LIMITED BROADVIEW CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED CAPITAL AND MORE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED CAPITAL CONNECT MICROFINANCE LIMITED CASH MULTITRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED CASHPHASE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED CASHPLUS MICROFINANCE LIMITED CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY MICROFINANCE LIMITED CITIZEN CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED CITY CREDIT MICROFINANCE LIMITED CONNECT CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED COTTAGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED CREDABILITY INVESTMENT AND MICROFINANCE LIMITED CROWN CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED CROWN HOUSE MICROFINANCE LIMITED CYMAIN CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED CYPRESS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED DAHINSHELI MICROFINANCE LIMITED DAILY CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED DATACASH MICROFINANCE LIMITED DBM MICROFINANCE LIMITED DELIGHT MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED DES MICROFINANCE LIMITED DOLPHIN MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED DONEWEALTH MICROFINANCE LIMITED DOVE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED DPF MICROFINANCE LIMITED D-VANC MICROFINANCE LIMITED DWETIRE MICROFINANCE LIMITED EASYFAST MICROFINANCE LIMITED EBENEZER MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED ECLIPSE MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMEFS MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMERALF MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMERGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMETON MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED EMPIRE CREDIT MICROFINANCE LIMITED EMWL MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED ET MICROFINANCE LIMITED EVERGREEN MICROFINANCE LIMITED EXPRESSWAY MICROFINANCE LIMITED FAST TRACK CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED FINANCIAL REPUBLIC MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED FINO MICROFINANCE LIMITED FIRST CALL MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED FIRST LIBERTY MICROFINANCE LIMITED FOUNTAINGATE MICROFINANCE LIMITED FRONTIER CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED FRONTLINE MICROFINANCE LIMITED FTS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED FUTURE LEADERS MICROFINANCE LIMITED GAB MICROFINANCE LIMITED GAD MICROFINANCE LIMITED GALAXY MICROFINANCE LIMITED GEO MULTI MICROFINANCE LIMITED GG CREDIT MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED GHABSY MICROFINANCE LIMITED GIANT STEPS MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED GLOBAL FEED MICROFINANCE LIMITED GLOBAL TRUST MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED GOD IS PERFECT MICROFINANCE LIMITED GOLDMAN CAPITAL MICROFINANCE CO. LIMITED GREAT NATION MICROFINANCE LIMITED GREENFIELD MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED HEGIS MICROFINANCE LIMITED HERITAGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED HODIDI MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED HOME SUPPORT AND ALLIED MICROFINANCE LIMITED IDOS MICROFINANCE LIMITED INTEGRITY CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED JCF CONSUMER MICROFINANCE LIMITED JDC MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED JEFAM MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED JIDAI MICROFINANCE LIMITED JW MICROFINANCE LIMITED KINGDAVE MICROFINANCE LIMITED KINGSBRIDGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED KKA EMPIRE MICROFINANCE LIMITED KWAHU MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED LAKE VIEW MICROFINANCE LIMITED LEGEND MICROFINANCE CO. LIMITED LIBERTY DMI MICROFINANCE LIMITED LIBERTY TRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED LJ CASHPLUS MICROFINANCE LIMITED LLOYDS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED. MACE MICROFINANCE LIMITED MASADAR MICROFINANCE LIMITED MELBOND MICROFINANCE LIMITED MERIDIAN MICROFINANCE LIMITED MICAID MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED MOP MICROFINANCE LIMITED MULTI MONEY MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED MULTIBILITY MICROFINANCE LIMITED NAS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED NATIONWIDE MICROFINANCE LIMITED NEW BUSINESS MICROFINANCE LIMITED NEW IMAGE MICROFINANCE LIMITED NEW WAYS MICROFINANCE LIMITED NKOSUO MICROFINANCE LIMITED NO. 1 MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED OFS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED OPTIMAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED OSOMUFO MICROFINANCE LIMITED OVAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED PARAGON MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PATHWAY MICROFINANCE LIMITED PEARLHOUSE GHANA MICROFINANCE LIMITED PEESAM MICROFINANCE LIMITED PEREBRIM MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PLANET MICROFINANCE LIMITED PLANTERS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PRIME GUARANTY FSL MICROFINANCE LIMITED PRIMECREDIT MICROFINANCE LIMITED PRIMUS MICROFINANCE LIMITED PROF MICROFINANCE LIMITED PROGRESSIVE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PRONTO MICROFINANCE LIMITED PROSEED MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED PURPOSE MICROFINANCE LIMITED Q-STAR INVESTMENTS & MICROFINANCE LIMITED R&J GATEWAY MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED RANCARE MICROFINANCE LIMITED REDEEMER MICROFINANCE LIMITED RENAIZANCE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS MICROFINANCE LIMITED REOB FEKAMS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED RIGHTWAY MICROFINANCE LIMITED RIVERS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED ROPA MICROFINANCE LIMITED ROSS CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED ROYAL STEPS MICROFINANCE LIMITED ROYALTY CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED SAFENET MICROFINANCE LIMITED SAMAG MICROFINANCE LIMITED SAVANNAH MICROFINANCE LIMITED SAVPLUS MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED SILVER TRUST MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED SOLID ROCK MICROFINANCE LIMITED SOLUTIONS MICROFINANCE LIMITED SOURCES UNLIMITED MICROFINANCE LIMITED SOVEREIGN MICROFINANCE LIMITED STANDARD TRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED STAR ALLIANCE MICROFINANCE LIMITED STARLING MICROFINANCE SERVICES LIMITED STARTWELL MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED SUPREME TRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED THE ORANGE CAPITAL MICROFINANCE THE RASHARDS MICROFINANCE LIMITED THE TRUSTLINE MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED TI MICROFINANCE LIMITED TOTAL DISCOUNT MICROFINANCE LIMITED TRUE LIFE CAPITAL MICROFINANCE LIMITED TRUST LINK MICROFINANCE LIMITED TRUST MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED TURNSTAR MICROFINANCE LIMITED UNIK LIFE MICROFINANCE LIMITED UNIQUE MICROFINANCE LIMITED UNIQUE-MAS MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED VISION CREDIT MICROFINANCE LIMITED VOA MICROFINANCE LIMITED WE ENABLE MICROFINANCE LIMITED WINTRUST MICROFINANCE LIMITED WONDALAND MICROFINANCE LIMITED YAN MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED YEKEN MICROFINANCE LIMITED YOLI MICROFINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

Microfinance Companies – Insolvent and ceased operations