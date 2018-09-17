Pulse.com.gh logo
IES predicts that BOST's issues can kill investor confidence


  Published: 2018-09-17
play

The Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES) Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi has described as worrying the recent challenges facing the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

Mr Sakyi was of the view that the latest bad press about BOST could prevent investors from investing in Ghana’s oil sector. He added that BOST’s troubles create uncertainty in the minds of the government as far as budgetary allocations are concerned.

Mr Sakyi’s concern comes after the CEO of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC-Ghana), Mr Duncan Amoah called for the arrest of the immediate-past CEO of BOST, Alfred Obeng Boateng for selling over a million litres of contaminated fuel to oil marketing firms in Ghana.

In an interview on Accra FM, he said “EOCO and the National Security must intervene and arrest Mr Obeng Boateng for questioning. He must be made to account for the over one million litres of the contaminated fuel that cannot be accounted for. The current CEO of BOST should not be blamed, let us blame Alfred Obeng for the issue.”

“Alfred Obeng must tell us the fuel stations he sold that fuel too; and the amount he got from the sale. If he is unable to account for it, then that alone is enough for the state security to go after him.”

However, Mr Sakyi said on the same platform that “The bad press regarding BOST has the ability of deterring investors from the company.”

“We can’t question BOST too much because there are knowledgeable persons within the company who know their mettle, they have been doing some good works, and, so, we should also focus on the good works as we criticise them.”

“Wherever BOST also sold the contaminated fuel to, they will need to tell us,” he added.

Mr Sakyi, therefore, appealed to the media to also tell the public some of the good sides of BOST, since there are knowledgeable experts within that office.

