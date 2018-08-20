Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

KPMG denies auditing UniBank


Unibank Collapse KPMG denies auditing UniBank

In a leaked report KPMG said it only acted as official administrator and did not undertake operations that could help them express an audit opinion on the operations of uniBank.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A leaked report on the operations of uniBank prepared by KPMG has indicated that contrary to the position of the Bank of Ghana, the audit firm did not conduct an audit into the finances of uniBank.

The report which was sighted by starrfmonline said that they only acted as official administrator and did not undertake operations that could help them express an audit opinion on the operations of uniBank.

A report submitted to the Governor of the Central Bank on July 13, 2018 said: “As stated in our engagement letter unless otherwise stated in the report, we have not sort to verify information contained herein or performed procedure necessary to enable us express an audit opinion on any of the financial or non-financial information contained in this report. Accordingly, we cannot and do not express an audit opinion on the information contained in this report”.

READ ALSO: “I’m saddened by the turn of events” – Amoabeng

“We have not obtained formal confirmation from employees of the bank that they have made available to us all significant information relevant to our report which they have knowledge of. Accordingly, we are unable to determine the extent to which information and explanations provided to us are complete and accurate and the report should be read in that context,” the report added.

KPMG further stated that it has not done any work “to establish the reliability of the source of information made available to us and presented in this report by reference to evidence independent of the bank or other relevant source.”

READ ALSO: Menzgold boss apologises to BoG after Twitter rant

“The procedure we have performed did not constitute an audit and consequently, no assurance is expressed.”

However, the Bank of Ghana used this same report to declare uniBank insolvent and merged it with four other banks to create the new Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.

“The Official Administrator appointed for uniBank in March 2018 has found that the bank is beyond rehabilitation. Shareholders, related and connected parties had taken amounts totaling ¢3.7 billion which were neither granted through the normal credit delivery process nor reported as part of the bank’s loan portfolio,” the governor said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Unibank Collapse: Shareholders of uniBank unhappy with leaked KPMG report Unibank Collapse Shareholders of uniBank unhappy with leaked KPMG report
Banking Crises: Joe Jackson urges BoG to ‘rate’ banks to restore confidence Banking Crises Joe Jackson urges BoG to ‘rate’ banks to restore confidence
UT Collapse: Amoabeng denies diverting $5m loan UT Collapse Amoabeng denies diverting $5m loan
UT Banks Collapse: “I’m saddened by the turn of events” – Amoabeng UT Banks Collapse “I’m saddened by the turn of events” – Amoabeng
Duncan Amoah: Fuel prices up by 2%; COPEC calls for dialogue on pricing Duncan Amoah Fuel prices up by 2%; COPEC calls for dialogue on pricing
Tax Policy: Gov't weighs in on controversial MoMo tax Tax Policy Gov't weighs in on controversial MoMo tax

Recommended Videos

Business News: Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living Business News Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living
Otuo Acheampong: ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst Otuo Acheampong ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst
Business News: Menzgold boss retreats; Apologises for mocking BoG Business News Menzgold boss retreats; Apologises for mocking BoG



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Banking Crises Joe Jackson urges BoG to ‘rate’ banks to restore confidencebullet
3 Tax Policy Gov't weighs in on controversial MoMo taxbullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Duncan Amoah Fuel prices up by 2%; COPEC calls for dialogue on...bullet
6 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
7 Breaking Otabil finally breaks silence on banking controversiesbullet
8 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied...bullet
9 Incompetence Otabil wasn't qualified to be Capital Bank...bullet
10 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
4 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Increment Fuel prices to go up again – IES
Sahel Sahara and Omni Bank become latest to merge
Banking Crises Sahel Sahara and Omni Bank become latest to merge
Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati photos
Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss apologises to BoG after Twitter rant
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta
Banks Collapse Gov’t to take action against those behind banks’ collapse – Ofori-Atta