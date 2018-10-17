Mobile app to monitor performance of NABCO recruits

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

President Akufo-Addo has said that the recruits of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) will be monitored via a mobile application yet to be introduced.

He said: “Your performance will be monitored through an innovative mobile application, which will be deployed soon.”

The President said this at the commissioning ceremony of the first batch of 100,000 NABCO trainees in Accra on Wednesday.

He urged the recruits to punctual and diligent at their assigned work places.

READ ALSO: GHS455.9m of oil money invested into Free SHS – Akufo-Addo

“I urge you to demonstrate on a daily basis that you value knowledge on the basis for effective performance and productivity. You must show your professional credentials through timeliness and punctuality, and above all live beyond reproach so you could discharge your responsibilities with efficiency so that all at the end of the day can vouch for your integrity.”

He added that the government is investing about GHC3 billion of taxpayers’ money into the programme.

“Your monthly stipend of 700 cedis is not free money and you must earn every pesewa of it through hard work and dedication, which I’m confident you will do.”

“I admonish our NABCO trainees to be dutiful and productive. You must show your professional credentials to timeliness and punctuality. Live beyond reproach.”

The President also called on the beneficiaries to help “build a nation that they will be proud of,” and ensure the success of all the modules under the programme.

The programme currently has 7 modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation. The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

NABCO will also be providing jobs for the unemployed youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs partly because of the ban placed on public sector employment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

In all, 100,000 people are to be enrolled onto the programme for the first year.