Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

MTN raised GHc1.1b but failed to sell all shares in IPO


Initial Public Offering MTN raised GHc1.1b but failed to sell all shares in IPO

MTN sold about a third of the shares it made available. The telco giant realised 1.1 billion cedis ($236 million).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

MTN Ghana failed to sell all the shares it made available in its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

According to Bloomberg, MTN sold about a third of the shares it made available. The telco giant realised 1.1 billion cedis ($236 million).

MTN sold 1.5 billion securities of the 4.6 billion shares at 75 pesewas each when it offered a 35 percent stake in the unit in May, the document showed.

READ ALSO: adb gets new Board of Directors

Although the telecom giant failed to sell all the shares on offer, the proceeds are three times larger than the previous biggest IPO in Ghana. The adb Bank raised GHC 326 million in December 2016.

The IPO is coming at a time when MTN is fighting a surprise order late Wednesday from Nigeria’s central bank to refund $8.1 billion it says was repatriated improperly from the country over eight years through 2015.

The shares will be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange with trading due to start Sept. 5, according to the sale’s prospectus.

Telecom giant MTN Ghana Limited launched its Initial Public Offer in May 2018 to trade 35% of the company’s value.

READ ALSO: MPs lose GHc2K on salary after Ofori-Atta’s 35% income tax implementation

The company was hoping to raise about GH¢3.478 billion from the exercise and to possibly list on the Ghana Stock Exchange on September 5, 2018.

According to the leading telecommunications company, the listing forms part of conditions for securing the 4G LTE licence for 800MHz spectrum in 2015.

MTN Ghana has over 17.83 million subscribers with a market share of approximately 55.09% as at December 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Paying Taxes: MPs lose GHc2K on salary after Ofori-Atta’s 35% income tax implementation Paying Taxes MPs lose GHc2K on salary after Ofori-Atta’s 35% income tax implementation
Banking In Ghana: adb gets new Board of Directors Banking In Ghana adb gets new Board of Directors
Ted Talk: Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu Ted Talk Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu
Automobile: Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana Automobile Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana
GNPC Property Acquisition: $7.5m building acquisition was transparent GNPC Property Acquisition $7.5m building acquisition was transparent
Consolidated Bank Ghana: CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing

Recommended Videos

Passion Air Ghana: Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana Passion Air Ghana Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana
Business News: Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living Business News Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living
Otuo Acheampong: ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst Otuo Acheampong ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst



Top Articles

1 McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90kbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% –...bullet
4 CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’...bullet
5 Bank of Ghana BoG makes major changes at top management levelbullet
6 Banking In Ghana Databank says it is not into commercial bankingbullet
7 Collapsed Banks Customers worried about inaccessibility of...bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied...bullet
9 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will...bullet
10 GNPC Property Acquisition $7.5m building acquisition...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Some small scale miners busily eroding the soil to extract gold
Illegal Mining Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers
Social Media Week All you need to know about 2018 social media week
Bank Mergers IMF welcomes clean-up of banking sector
Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong
Conflict of Interest? GNPC buys $7.5m property from CEO's former company