Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana are now taking home at least GHC 2000 less than they used to before the implementation of the 35% income tax on GHC 10,000 earners.

In a Facebook post the MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak said legislators who received a little over GHC 11, 000 are now taking a little over GHC 9,000.

“Hitherto Finance Minister’s new taxes on some category of Ghanaian workers, MPs who received a take-home of a little over GHS11,000 monthly are now receiving a little over GHS 9,000.”

He described this as an assault on workers since the taxes have increased but salaries remain the same.

“This is not just an assault on working people, but a sad way to run a country,” he lamented, adding: “Prices of everything is up except the salaries of Ghanaian workers.”

“It costs me more to fly to my constituency to work than it did two years ago. It’s worse when I drive, as fuel prices are so high. You simply cannot tax your way out of crass incompetence,” the Minority MP said.

"This introduction affects everybody," since "people depend on MPs and the middle class generally."

"If you go after our disposal income, what it means is, it will have a bearing on the number of lives we can change through the various forms of support we give," he added.

On July 19, 2018, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced the new tax, among when he presented the Mid-year budget review to parliament.

Mr Ofori-Atta said government reviewed the personal income tax categories “to include an additional band of GHS10,000 and above per month at a rate of 35%.”