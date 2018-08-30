Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

MPs lose GHc2K on salary after 35% income tax implementation


Paying Taxes MPs lose GHc2K on salary after Ofori-Atta’s 35% income tax implementation

In a Facebook post the MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak said legislators who received a little over GHC 11, 000 are now taking a little over GHC 9,000.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana are now taking home at least GHC 2000 less than they used to before the implementation of the 35% income tax on GHC 10,000 earners.

In a Facebook post the MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak said legislators who received a little over GHC 11, 000 are now taking a little over GHC 9,000.

“Hitherto Finance Minister’s new taxes on some category of Ghanaian workers, MPs who received a take-home of a little over GHS11,000 monthly are now receiving a little over GHS 9,000.”

READ ALSO: adb gets new Board of Directors

He described this as an assault on workers since the taxes have increased but salaries remain the same.

“This is not just an assault on working people, but a sad way to run a country,” he lamented, adding: “Prices of everything is up except the salaries of Ghanaian workers.”

“It costs me more to fly to my constituency to work than it did two years ago. It’s worse when I drive, as fuel prices are so high. You simply cannot tax your way out of crass incompetence,” the Minority MP said.

"This introduction affects everybody," since "people depend on MPs and the middle class generally."

READ ALSO: $7.5m building acquisition was transparent

"If you go after our disposal income, what it means is, it will have a bearing on the number of lives we can change through the various forms of support we give," he added.

On July 19, 2018, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced the new tax, among when he presented the Mid-year budget review to parliament.

Mr Ofori-Atta said government reviewed the personal income tax categories “to include an additional band of GHS10,000 and above per month at a rate of 35%.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: adb gets new Board of Directors Banking In Ghana adb gets new Board of Directors
Ted Talk: Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu Ted Talk Kafui Dey Hosts TedxOsu
Automobile: Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana Automobile Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana
GNPC Property Acquisition: $7.5m building acquisition was transparent GNPC Property Acquisition $7.5m building acquisition was transparent
Consolidated Bank Ghana: CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing
McOttley Capital: Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k

Recommended Videos

Passion Air Ghana: Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana Passion Air Ghana Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana
Business News: Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living Business News Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living
Otuo Acheampong: ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst Otuo Acheampong ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% –...bullet
3 McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his...bullet
4 Bank of Ghana BoG makes major changes at top management levelbullet
5 CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Databank says it is not into commercial bankingbullet
7 Collapsed Banks Customers worried about inaccessibility of...bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied...bullet
9 Banks Merger 400 BEIGE bank staff sacked as restructure...bullet
10 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet

Business

Some small scale miners busily eroding the soil to extract gold
Illegal Mining Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers
Social Media Week All you need to know about 2018 social media week
Bank Mergers IMF welcomes clean-up of banking sector
Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong
Conflict of Interest? GNPC buys $7.5m property from CEO's former company