Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

$7.5m building acquisition was transparent


GNPC Property Acquisition $7.5m building acquisition was transparent

In a statement, the GNPC said that they selected the property Global Haulage Company Limited (GHCL) after reviewing other offers.

  • Published:
Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong play

Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has said that there was no conflict of interest in the acquisition of a 7.5 million dollar building at Takoradi in the Western region was done in a transparent manner.

In a statement, the GNPC said that they selected the property Global Haulage Company Limited (GHCL) after reviewing other offers.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GNPC ordered for an urgent transfer of $7.5 million to a company he once worked for.

READ ALSO: Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k

According to a document sighted by Accra-based Joy FM, Dr KK Sarpong who once acted as Chief Executive of Global Haulage Company Limited signed a memo directing the Chief Finance Officer to pay his former employers $7.5 million without delay.

The property according to documents, is located at Airport Hills in Takoradi and comes with ancillary properties.

READ ALSO: CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing

The statement said that a committee was set up to look for the property.

“Following a series of meetings with the vendor, the Committee arrived at a purchase price of USD7.5 million and recommended same to the Board of Directors for approval. At its meeting of 9th November 2017, the Board of Directors considered the property search committee’s report, including the underlying valuation reports and approved the purchase of the GHCL property at the recommended price of USD7.5 million.”

Below is the full statement

ACQUISITION OF RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES IN TAKORADI

1. The attention of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has been drawn to recent publications and news items on the acquisition of residential properties in Takoradi. The Corporation will like to set the records straight and to assure the general public that the Corporation acquired those assets in a transparent manner devoid of any conflict of interest.

2. In 2017, a search for suitable office and residential accommodation for staff in Sekondi-Takoradi became necessary and was initiated, following a decision to relocate GNPC’s operations to the Western Region. Towards this end, the needed funding was provided in the 2017 Budget of the Corporation.

3. The Board of Directors of GNPC decided to purchase property instead of renting. Accordingly, the Board of Directors set up a Committee comprising some of its members and management to identify and negotiate the purchase of suitable property. The Chief Executive, Dr. K.K. Sarpong was not part of the Committee.

4. The property offered by Global Haulage Company Limited (GHCL) was selected for purchase after reviewing other offers. This property consists of a mix of two and three bedroom flats/bungalows totalling eighteen (18) units and ancillary facilities.

5. GNPC commissioned a valuation of the GHCL property by Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL) who put the valuation at USD7.23 million. GHCL also provided a valuation of the property by Nana Kumi and Associates amounting to approximately USD8.2 million.

6. Following a series of meetings with the vendor, the Committee arrived at a purchase price of USD7.5 million and recommended same to the Board of Directors for approval. At its meeting of 9th November 2017, the Board of Directors considered the property search committee’s report, including the underlying valuation reports and approved the purchase of the GHCL property at the recommended price of USD7.5 million.

7. It must be re-emphasized that due processes were followed at all times during the purchase of the property. There was no conflict of interest as is being alleged.

8. Dr. Sarpong, the Chief Executive declared his interest deriving from his past association with the Global Haulage Group. He recused himself from the Board Committee’s work and discussions relating to the approval for the purchase of the property.

9. It is on record that prior to joining GNPC in January 2017, Dr. Sarpong, the Chief Executive, had terminated all official association with the Global Haulage Group and its related companies in November 2016.

10. Following the Board’s approval, a Sale and Purchase Agreement was duly executed on 22nd December 2017. A request for payment was subsequently received from the vendors, GHCL.

11. In processing the request for payment, our Internal Audit team requested for the duly executed Sale and Purchase Agreement but it was not immediately available because the Lawyer who had the agreement had taken a vacation.

It is under these circumstances that payment was made, acknowledging the fact that the Sale and Purchase Agreement had been duly executed.  The Chief Executive felt rightly so, that the Corporation should not delay the legitimate payment to GHCL because our Lawyer was absent and could not produce the documents.

12. Payment to GHCL after withholding tax was made in three (3) instalments as follows:

• USD3 million on 29th December 2017 • USD2 million on 3rd January 2018 • USD2.275 million on 12th January 2018

13. It must be placed on record that the total payments made to GHCL, including withholding tax is USD7.5 million and not USD9.5 million as alleged.

14. Eventually, the agreements which were in the custody of the Lawyer were submitted to Internal Audit Department and this enabled them to complete a post-audit without any adverse findings.

15. While we assure all Ghanaians that the finances of GNPC are being prudently managed, we wish to appeal to the Media that efforts should be made to ascertain the facts of a matter before any needless sensation is caused among the public.

Issued

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Consolidated Bank Ghana: CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG confirms dismissal reports; says they’re rightsizing
McOttley Capital: Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k McOttley Capital Investment bank struggling to pay sick customer his GHc90k
Illegal Mining: Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers Illegal Mining Small-scale miners threaten to expose ‘politician, chief’ galamseyers
Collapsed Banks: Customers worried about inaccessibility of cash at Beige bank Collapsed Banks Customers worried about inaccessibility of cash at Beige bank
Social Media Week: All you need to know about 2018 social media week Social Media Week All you need to know about 2018 social media week
Collapsed Banks: Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% – Former Beige staff Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% – Former Beige staff

Recommended Videos

Passion Air Ghana: Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana Passion Air Ghana Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana
Business News: Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living Business News Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living
Otuo Acheampong: ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst Otuo Acheampong ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Banks Collapse Duncan Williams tells Christians to shut up on...bullet
3 Banks Merger 400 BEIGE bank staff sacked as restructure of...bullet
4 UT Bank Collapse UT’s Kofi Amoabeng defrauded us - Lushann Energy...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Menzgold Issues Ace Ankomah questions Menzgold’s defense after...bullet
7 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings...bullet
8 Bank of Ghana BoG makes major changes at top management levelbullet
9 Conflict of Interest? GNPC buys $7.5m property from...bullet
10 Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank to lay off 1700...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet

Business

Databank Group Chief Executive Officer Kojo Addae-Mensah
Banking In Ghana Databank says it is not into commercial banking
Bank Mergers IMF welcomes clean-up of banking sector
CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’ charity campaign
Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Power
Bank Crisis BoG is promoting foreign banks – Donkor