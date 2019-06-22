According to Kwame Jantuah, PIAC’s Vice Chairman, oil money allocated for infrastructure development have been diverted to pay salaries of government workers.

He said the development has led to the stalling of some projects across the country.

He was speaking Friday on Accra-based Starr FM.

“Oil monies have been allocated for projects, we get to the grounds and the projects are not there," he said.

It will be recalled that in January this year, the Chairman of PIAC Steve Manteaw that public officials found to have misused or diverted petroleum funds will be prosecuted.

His comments come after the Committee signed an MoU with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) seeking to combat crimes relating to the management of petroleum revenues in the country.

Over the years, experts in the petroleum sector have complained about the misappropriation of the country’s oil revenue.

Last year, PAIC noted that it was yet to receive any form of correspondence from the Finance Ministry explaining the whereabouts of the over ¢400 million unutilized oil revenue allocated to the annual budget funding amount in 2017.