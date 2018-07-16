Online jobs; how to make money on YouTube in Ghana

news

Do you want to earn extra cash? Do you enjoy watching or sharing videos on YouTube? This is the perfect article for you. Make money online on YouTube in Ghana.

You tube is a video website that provides easy access to video content from all over the world. Features include watching videos online, live streaming, create and upload your own videos. As much as it is a hobby, others use this platform to earn more than a decent living.

One of the largest social media platforms ever, it records a stunning ONE BILLION unique visitors in a month. In marketing, people is equal to money. Therefore you have access to one billion potential customers=money per month.

That’s a lot of money and quite easy to make to. Read on to find out ways which you could monetize your YouTube channel.

Ways to earn money on YouTube in Ghana:

YouTube ads and sponsored videos

Advertisers may want buy ad slots on your channel if your audience fits their target. Or may even sponsor your channel in exchange for some time on your channel.

Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is all about making money on commission. Refer your viewers to sites where they can get products the need. Companies offer deals to affiliate marketers to promote their products to their audience.

Services and products based around the content you create/offer

Obviously, you definitely know what you are talking about when making those videos (unless you don’t!). Simple offer services if you are a hair vlogger or products if you are a makeup guru. Your market is blooming with each view and so should you!

Directing traffic to your website

All businesses online need a website to keep things running. A website is similar to an online shop, and just like a store you need customers. One way is by referring your viewers to your website. So now your viewers become your customers. The more customers you have, the likelihood of purchase.

Email list

Create an email list from your audience base on their interest, preferences and other demographics. Either use this list to create stronger relationship with your audience by suggesting sites of interest. Or you may sell this list to advertisers of products that they may interest your audience.

Merchandise

Create your own branded products from the content you put out there. For example, a natural hair YouTuber could start selling branded T-Shirts with pictures of Afro-American icons to earn good money.

Be a STAR!

YouTube stars are definitely a thing now including Instagram models and twitter trolls.

All these is possible if you grow a huge audience base on the platform. Be consistent and knowledge about your content. Be honest and open. Avoid racist, hateful or abusive language. And most importantly engage your audience.

COST

One cannot place a fixed cost on how you can earn money on YouTube in Ghana. Remember as stated earlier there are different ways to earn money and that means different uses for YouTube. Translating to different contents put out there. So the cost involved in creating a content would differ from another.

DURATION

Monetizing your YouTube channel has no fixed duration or time period. How much you earn, where your money is coming from etc. will determine how long before you begin to gain revenue. For example, if you decide to direct traffic to your website, you might earn faster than from YouTube ads.

TOOLS

Smartphone/Computer/Desktop

SUPPLIES

Internet service

Google account

STEPS

You need a YouTube channel to get started. Either create a personal channel or a business channel. Your personal channel can be accessed by your through your google account. But a business channel allows for multiple owners

How to set up a personal YouTube channel

Go to YouTube (YouTube.com) and sign in.

Try uploading a video, try creating a playlist or try posting a comment. This would prompt you to create a channel if you don’t have one.

Provide your details. Confirm your google account and photo to create a new channel.

You are good to go! Upload your first content.

Set up a business channel on YouTube

Sign in to YouTube

If you want to create the channel for an already existing Brand Account, go to your channel list. Select the Brand Account from your channel list. Verify your account. Go to channel manager settings to change channel managers.

OR