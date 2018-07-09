How to write a great application letter for internship

A great application letter for internship is an added advantage to getting that intern position. Dazzle your future employers with your skills, coursework, experiences and career aspirations. Follow these easy steps to accomplish what others couldn't.
There’s a slightly different approach to writing your cover letter for internship than applying for a job opening. In a cover letter for internship application emphasis is placed on your related course work as opposed to work experience for a job opening.
READ ALSO: How to apply for a US visa in Ghana
An internship letter should be able to persuade your future employer that you are the right intern for the job. The focus is on what you want to do (expectations) and not what you have done (work experience).
It is advisable to always attach a letter of intent, known as a cover letter, to your resume or cv. A cover letter is the platform to showcase yourself properly. Speak more about your experiences, coursework, career aspirations, goals and what you are bring on board the team.
It cost almost nothing to write a great application letter for internship. A few cedis for stationary maybe, or for some internet data.
Depending on you, writing a great letter for internship could last from a few minutes to an hour.
READ ALSO: How to create group on iPhone for texting
Follow our simplified steps to write a great application letter for internship that your future employers cannot refuse
Sender’s address
Write your current address correctly in block style. Observe all punctuation rules accordingly.
Recipient address
The letter should be addressed to the appropriate hiring department. Or if the listing mention a specific person or department it should be addressed to, do as stated.
READ ALSO: Learn how to create a verified PayPal account in Ghana
Salutation
This part can be a little tricky when the internship listing did not provide any information about the hiring department or person. Usually ‘Dear Sir/Madam’ would suffice, but you may also go for ‘Dear Hiring Manager’.
Title
This serves as a one line summary of the purpose of your letter. It could be likened to the ‘subject’ of an email. It should be written in block letters and underlined.
The body of the letter:
First paragraph: introduce yourself. And clearly state the position you are applying for.
Second paragraph: cite your educational qualifications, both past and current. Also make known your career expectations.
Third paragraph: mention an upcoming project or department in the company, which your skills would fit perfectly. Use this opportunity to show your knowledge about the company. Also talk about your career aspirations and how you think the internship opportunity would help you realize your career goals. Give a summary about some work experience that you have, it could be a volunteer work or a leadership position.
Fourth paragraph: Conclude your letter by stating your desire to intern in that company. Provide your contact information. Also make known your intentions to do a follow up on your application.
Sign off your letter respectfully and formally. Write your full name below the signature.