How to write a great application letter for internship

Writing a great application letter for internship should be a familiar practice in a college student’s life. A cover letter boosts your application for internship in any organization. It formally introduces you, your skills, experiences and expectations.

There’s a slightly different approach to writing your cover letter for internship than applying for a job opening. In a cover letter for internship application emphasis is placed on your related course work as opposed to work experience for a job opening.

An internship letter should be able to persuade your future employer that you are the right intern for the job. The focus is on what you want to do (expectations) and not what you have done (work experience).

It is advisable to always attach a letter of intent, known as a cover letter, to your resume or cv. A cover letter is the platform to showcase yourself properly. Speak more about your experiences, coursework, career aspirations, goals and what you are bring on board the team.

COST

It cost almost nothing to write a great application letter for internship. A few cedis for stationary maybe, or for some internet data.

DURATION

Depending on you, writing a great letter for internship could last from a few minutes to an hour.

TOOLS NEEDED WHEN WRITING A GREAT APPLICATION LETTER FOR INTERNSHIP

Paper and pen need if applying through mail. Plain non-scented paper is advised.

A computer for your online applications

SUPPLIES

Internet service for research and online applications

A valid email address

TIPS TO REMEMBER WHEN WRITING A GREAT LETTER FOR APPLICATION

Always remember to include your contact address

Write with the keyword from the internship listing

Each cover letter should be tailored to each job opportunity

Write using the business letter format

Emphasize your educational experience which is applicable

Do not forget to thoroughly edit your work.

STEPS WHEN WRITING A GREAT APPLICATION LETTER FOR INTERNSHIP

Follow our simplified steps to write a great application letter for internship that your future employers cannot refuse

Sender’s address

Write your current address correctly in block style. Observe all punctuation rules accordingly.

Recipient address

The letter should be addressed to the appropriate hiring department. Or if the listing mention a specific person or department it should be addressed to, do as stated.

Salutation

This part can be a little tricky when the internship listing did not provide any information about the hiring department or person. Usually ‘Dear Sir/Madam’ would suffice, but you may also go for ‘Dear Hiring Manager’.

Title

This serves as a one line summary of the purpose of your letter. It could be likened to the ‘subject’ of an email. It should be written in block letters and underlined.

The body of the letter:

First paragraph: introduce yourself. And clearly state the position you are applying for.

Second paragraph: cite your educational qualifications, both past and current. Also make known your career expectations.

Third paragraph: mention an upcoming project or department in the company, which your skills would fit perfectly. Use this opportunity to show your knowledge about the company. Also talk about your career aspirations and how you think the internship opportunity would help you realize your career goals. Give a summary about some work experience that you have, it could be a volunteer work or a leadership position.

Fourth paragraph: Conclude your letter by stating your desire to intern in that company. Provide your contact information. Also make known your intentions to do a follow up on your application.

SIGNAGE:

Sign off your letter respectfully and formally. Write your full name below the signature.