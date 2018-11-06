Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Prices of fuel drop marginally

Goil, Shell and Total Ghana are selling both Petrol and Diesel at GHC 5.15 pesewas across the country.

  • Published:
play

The top three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are selling both petrol and diesel at a reduced price at their pumps.

Goil, Shell and Total Ghana are selling both Petrol and Diesel at GHC 5.15 pesewas across the country.

The reduction follows a previous increase in prices of petrol and diesel by all 3 major OMCs to GHC 5.21 pesewas per litre in the last pricing window.

READ ALSO: We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customers

The reduction, however, is below the 2 to 4 percent decrease predicted by the Institute of Energy Security (IES).

The IES said their prediction was due to the fall in Brent crude prices, and finished products on the international market, as well as the cedi’s respectable gains against the dollar,  could lead to prices dropping at the pumps.

The IES said the reduction will bring some relief to Ghanaians in the first pricing window in November.

READ ALSO: Defunct Capital Bank sues CDH Holdings over GHc109m debt

Research Analyst at the IES, Mikdad Mohammed told Accra-based Citi FM that they expect some OMCs to be influenced by the Price Deregulation policy to effect reductions beyond the projected margin.

“Unlike the previous window where we have had the depreciation of the cedi lead the increment, this particular window has had two major positive news. IES economic data show that we had an appreciation of around 2.4 percent from the cedi against the dollar.”

“For Brent crude, we have had a reduction of about 5 percent and finished products have now come down too. When you take gas oil, for example, it has come down by about 5 percent, gasoline has also come down to beyond 2 percent. It is the cumulative effect of all of these indices that IES foresee a reduction in prices from the current 5cedis, 21 pesewas to about 5cedis, 10 pesewas,”  he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Defunct Capital Bank sues CDH Holdings over GHc109m debt Defunct Capital Bank sues CDH Holdings over GHc109m debt
Menzgold to organise Christmas ‘party’ for all loyal customers Menzgold to organise Christmas ‘party’ for all loyal customers
PwC sues UT Holdings over GHS51m loan from UT Bank PwC sues UT Holdings over GHS51m loan from UT Bank
We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customers We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customers
Telcos increase cost of voice calls Telcos increase cost of voice calls
Ghana Library boss said he hasn’t been paid for 11 months Ghana Library boss said he hasn’t been paid for 11 months

Recommended Videos

Accra Mall back in business Accra Mall back in business
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capitalbullet
2 Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapsebullet
3 Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers todaybullet
4 Banks recapitalization: 10 Banks in danger – BoGbullet
5 We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customersbullet
6 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and...bullet
7 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create...bullet
8 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
9 ‘I remain in charge of Groupe Nduom’ – Dr Nduombullet
10 Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
6 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
7 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
8 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

BoG to sanction financial institutions that cannot pay depositors
GRA bans storage of some selected items in warehouses
Menzgold is not a financial institution, but we’re here to stay – Nana Appiah Mensah
Dr Annor is Chief Executive of NHIS
NHIS subscribers to renew membership via mobile money
X
Advertisement