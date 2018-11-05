We no longer trust Menzgold – Menzgold customers

news

Some aggrieved customers of gold-trading firm Menzgold Ghana Limited have said that they do not trust the firm anymore.

This comes after Menzgold directed the customers to migrate unto an online trading platform called Menzgold Global Market.

In a statement signed by its acting Head of Communication, Nii Amarh Amarteifio, said that the new online platform would keep the gold trading firm in active business to prevent payment impediments in the future.

In its statement, Menzgold noted that it will start paying 15 per cent of the principal capital of clients starting from Friday, 9 November 2018.

However, the companies customers say they do not see how migrating unto an online platform will address their concerns.

The leader of the aggrieved Menzgold clients, Kenneth Nimo, told Accra-based Class FM that the management of Menzgold should not tell them to migrate to an online platform but rather concentrate on paying the capital to customers whose funds are locked up at the firm.

Menzgold was forced to shut down in September this year after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Ghana raised concerns about its unlicensed operations.