He was sworn in by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta at a ceremony on Friday. Also sworn at the ceremony was Eugene Asante Ofosuhene as a Board Member.

In a comment, Prof. Adei said he has "an absolute zero-tolerance for corruption, and as captains of the ship, we must be seen not to do wrong”.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, was initially appointed as the New GRA Board Chair but his appointment was marred in controversy after he was accused of spending GHc1 million to renovate his 2-bedroom house into a 4-bedroom apartment.

He subsequently resigned from his post as Maritime Authority boss following intensive criticism from a section of the public.